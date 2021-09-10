https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/eleanor-holmes-norton-i-did-not-release-6-wild-zebras-in-dc/

Zebras on the loose in Prince George’s County

“Local news has reported that the zebras were let loose on Saturday or Sunday of last weekend, a period of time during which I was enjoying quiet time at home with family,” Norton said. “My alibi is solid.” — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) September 10, 2021

Eleanor Norton says her alibi ‘is solid’ and that she most certainly did not release six zebras into the DC suburbs. The charges were made known when a member of the public noted that, historically, Norton has valued the principle of consent of the governed, most notably in the fight for statehood for the District.

More recently, Norton has also been known to oppose unnecessary fences.