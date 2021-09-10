https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/eleanor-holmes-norton-i-did-not-release-6-wild-zebras-in-dc/

Posted by Kane on September 10, 2021 11:44 pm

Zebras on the loose in Prince George’s County

Eleanor Norton says her alibi ‘is solid’ and that she most certainly did not release six zebras into the DC suburbs. The charges were made known when a member of the public noted that, historically, Norton has valued the principle of consent of the governed, most notably in the fight for statehood for the District.

More recently, Norton has also been known to oppose unnecessary fences.

