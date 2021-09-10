https://thehill.com/homenews/media/571647-espn-reporter-steps-down-over-vaccine-requirements

ESPN reporter Allison Williams said she will be stepping down for the college football season after she decided to not receive the coronavirus vaccine.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday, Williams said she decided to not get the COVID-19 vaccine while she and her husband are trying to conceive a second child.

“This was a deeply difficult decision to make and it’s not something I take lightly,” Williams said. “I understand vaccines have been essential in the effort to end this pandemic; however, taking the vaccine at this time is not in my best interest.”

Williams added further that after much prayer, “I must put my family and personal health first.”

“I will miss being on the sidelines and am thankful for the support of my ESPN family. I look forward to when I can return to the games and job that I love,” she continued.

This will be the first fall in the last 15 years I won’t be on the sidelines for College Football.

My heart hurts posting this but I’m at peace with my decision. pic.twitter.com/np5V3gdrfW — Allison Williams (@AllisonW_Sports) September 9, 2021

The Hill has reached out to ESPN for comment.

Williams, who does sideline reporting for college football and college basketball, did not cover a game during week one of the college football season, Yahoo Sports reported.

Earlier on Thursday, Williams addressed those who noticed her absence in an Instagram story, saying the past few months have been “one of the most difficult days of my life as I grapple with decisions I never thought would have to make.”

The announcement comes as companies race to get employees vaccinated amid a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

President Biden announced Thursday that employers with at least 100 employees must mandate vaccination or weekly testing for workers. The requirement could impact nearly 80 million workers.

Walt Disney, ESPN’s parent company, said in late July that all employees had to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

