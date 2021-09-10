https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/10/facebooks-latest-screwup-could-put-several-doctoral-students-degrees-at-risk/

The New York Times has a report out today that could be a storyline from HBO’s hit comedy, “Silicon Valley.” It’s *that* bad:

According to the NYT, the data Facebook gave researchers was from only 50% of U.S. users, “not 100% of them as the company had described the data set would include”:

But this f*** up has major ramifications for the researchers and now there’s some concern that “their doctoral students’ degrees could be at risk”:

The discrepancy was originally discovered by a researcher in Italy:

Yeah, good luck with this:

