Facts Matter (Sept. 8): 19 Governors and 2 Attorney Generals Resist Biden’s Vaccine Mandates

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced his new plan to get more Americans vaccinated, whether they want to or not.

What’s interesting is that after many months of government officials, including Joe Biden himself, saying that they will not issue a federal vaccine mandate, it seems like that’s exactly what he did, though in a roundabout way. That’s because included in that plan is an order for the Department of Labor to mandate that all American businesses with over 100 employees must enforce vaccinations, conduct weekly COVID-19 testing, or face hefty fines.

However, within hours of him making this announcement, governors and attorneys general across 21 different states came out in direct opposition to these orders, with some of them saying that legal challenges are already being prepared.

