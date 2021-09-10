http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/yoFpQ386TxY/

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” host Stuart Varney said President Joe Biden “really almost declared war” on unvaccinated Americans during his speech announcing his coronavirus vaccine mandates, and “many of those 80 million are minorities. He’s going after minorities. Are they going to lose their jobs?”

Varney stated, [relevant remarks begin around 2:05] “He really almost declared war on 80 million Americans, unvaccinated Americans. He really went after them. My question is, many of those 80 million are minorities. He’s going after minorities. Are they going to lose their jobs?”

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) responded, “This is definitely one of the things that other people have talked about, is that — I think it’s the interim mayor of Boston who said that this was discriminatory. Because many minorities, especially blacks, have said, hey, because of things like the Tuskegee experiment, I don’t trust the federal government. I’m going to wait and see on this. And so, now you’re telling those folks they may have to give up their livelihood.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

