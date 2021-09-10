https://hannity.com/media-room/flashback-2020-joe-biden-says-donald-trump-is-responsible-for-all-the-people-who-died-from-covid/

Footage resurfaced on social media this week from the 2020 race for the White House showing then-candidate Joe Biden blaming Donald Trump for “all the people” who died from COVID-19.

“If the president had done his job, had done his job from the beginning, all the people would still be alive. All the people — I’m not making this up. Just look at the data. Look at the data!” said Biden.

Biden claims Trump is responsible for every single person who has died from COVID-19: “If the president had done his job, had done his job from the beginning, all the people would still be alive. All the people — I’m not making this up. Just look at the data. Look at the data.” pic.twitter.com/Z6tkk9NzHi — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 18, 2020

Now, under his administration, Joe Biden is mandating vaccines for upwards of 100 million Americans as the Delta Variant of the virus runs rampant across the United States.

“And it’s caused by the fact that despite America having unprecedented and successful vaccination program — despite the fact that for almost five months, free vaccines have been available in 80,000 different locations — we still have nearly 80 million Americans who have failed to get the shot. And to make matters worse, there are elected officials actively working to undermine the fight against Covid-19. Instead of encouraging people to get vaccinated and mask up, they are ordering mobile morgues for the unvaccinated dying from Covid in our communities. This is totally unacceptable,” said the President Thursday evening.

“We cannot allow these actions to stand in the way of the large majority of Americans who have done their part and want to get back to life as normal. As your president, I’m announcing tonight a new plan to require more Americans to be vaccinated to combat those blocking public health. My plan also increases testing, protects our economy and will make our kids safer in schools,” he added.

Watch Biden’s comments from 2020 above.

