https://hannity.com/media-room/flashback-2020-joe-biden-says-i-dont-think-vaccines-should-be-mandatory/

President Joe Biden issued a series of vaccine mandates Thursday night that applies to federal employees and private employers, directly contradicting comments he made in December 2020.

“Do you think both vaccines should be mandatory?” asked one reporter in December 2020.

“No, I don’t think it should be mandatory. I wouldn’t demand it be mandatory, but I would do everything in my power, just like I don’t think masks have to be made mandatory nationwide,” said then President-Elect Biden.

Republican Governors are planning new lawsuits to stop the mandates that could impact upwards of 100 million workers.

“This is not about freedom, or personal choice,” Biden said during his 5pm address. “It’s about protecting yourself and those around you — the people you work with, the people you care about, the people you love … We cannot allow these actions to stand in the way of protecting the large majority of Americans who have done their part, who want to get back to life as normal.”

“This is not a power that is delegated to the federal government,” South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem told Sean Hannity Thursday night. “This is a power for states to decide. In South Dakota, we’re going to be free and we’re going to make sure that we don’t overstep our authority. So we will take action. My legal team is already working, and we will defend and protect our people from this unlawful mandate.”

“COVID-19 is a contagious disease, it is still with us and it will be for the foreseeable future,” added Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. “President Biden’s solution is hammering down on private businesses and individual freedoms in an unprecedented and dangerous way … How many workers will be displaced? How many kids kept out of classrooms? How many businesses fined?”

Watch Biden’s comments above.

