Once again Joe Biden has done something he promised he wouldn’t upon mandating all federal workers get the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as all companies with more than 100 employees.

On the campaign trail he pledged to “crush” COVID-19, something he’s since failed miserably at doing. This new vaccine mandate appears to be an admission of defeat on that front as he attempts more drastic measures – the exact kind of measures he said he would not enact as president.

Back in December 2020 he promised to not make the vaccine mandatory for anyone. “No, I don’t think it should be mandatory, but I would do everything in my power… as President of the United States to encourage people to do the right thing.”

His administration echoed the same rhetoric just recently as rumors of a federal mandate began to swirl.

Just at the end of July White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters “a national vaccine requirement is not under consideration at this time” but said that it’s important for private companies to require them.

And then there was the head of the CDC herself, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who “clarified” there would be no federal vaccine mandate. That “clarification” came after she was asked on Fox News “Are you for mandating a vaccine on a federal level,” and Walensky replied “That’s something that I think the administration is looking into.”

What else are they lying about? Just about everything.

