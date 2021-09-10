https://thehill.com/changing-america/enrichment/arts-culture/571672-fleetwood-mac-war-erupts-as-lindsey-buckingham

The rumours are true: Stevie Nicks has issued a rare response after fellow Fleetwood Mac member and her former partner Lindsey Buckingham continued to pour gasoline on the flames of their longtime feud with a series of inflammatory comments.

The longstanding feud, which first culminated in their breakup and the creation of the band’s acclaimed 1977 album “Rumours,” came to a head again in 2018 when Buckingham was removed from the upcoming Fleetwood Mac tour following a dispute over solo tour dates conflicting with the band’s dates. Buckingham sued the band and it was eventually settled out of court.

However, in recent interviews, Buckingham has begun to fan the flames again. His initial comments attacked Nicks’ creativity and influence over the band, with Buckingham telling Rolling Stone, Nicks “wanted to shape the band in her own image, a more mellow thing,” and “I think others in the band just felt that they were not empowered enough individually, for whatever their own reasons, to stand up for what was right. And so it became a little bit like Trump and the Republicans.”

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Buckingham doubled-down on these comments in an interview with the L.A. Times. “Her creativity, at least for a while, it seemed like she wasn’t in touch with that – same with the level of energy she once had on stage. I think that was hard for her, seeing me jump around in an age-inappropriate way,” he said.

The jabs quickly became personal, with Buckingham adding, “Also, she’s lonely. She’s alone. She has the people who work for her, and I’m sure she has friends, but, you know.”

Buckingham went on to claim Nicks was jealous he was able to have his first child when he was 48, while Nicks does not have children. “It certainly wasn’t lost on her that … I did get in under the wire,” Buckingham said.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

‘JACKASS’ STAR BITTEN BY SHARK WHILE FILMING ‘SHARK WEEK’ STUNT

‘QUEER EYE’ CAST FACED ‘BLATANT’ HATE FILMING IN TEXAS

BURGER KING DECLARES WAR ON CHICK-FIL-A OVER LGBTQ+ RIGHTS AND CHICKEN SANDWICHES

TV STAR APOLOGIZES FOR BEING QUEEN OF ‘RACIST, SEXIST AND ELITIST’ ORGANIZATION’S PAGEANT

While Nicks has largely remained silent on this in the past, following his multiple interviews and repeated assertions, Nicks issued her own statement to the L.A. Times rejecting them.

“His version of events is factually inaccurate and while I’ve never spoken publicly on the matter, certainly it feels the time has come to shine a light on the truth,” Nicks said. “To be exceedingly clear, I did not have him fired, I did not ask for him to be fired, I did not demand he be fired. … “And after many lengthy group discussions, Fleetwood Mac, a band whose legacy is rooted in evolution and change, found a new path forward with two hugely talented new members.”

Nicks also disputed his assertions of her wanting children, calling him passing judgement on her personal and private life decisions a “shame.” “I’m proud of the life choices I’ve made,” Nicks said, “and it seems a shame for him to pass judgment on anyone who makes a choice to live their life on their own terms, even if it looks differently from what his life choices have been.”

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

BANKSY CONFIRMS NEW ARTWORK IN GREAT BRITAIN

NPS AWARDS GRANTS TO HISTORIC SITES IN UNDERREPRESENTED COMMUNITIES

DOCTORS ORDER MUSIC ICON TONY BENNETT TO STOP GIVING LIVE SHOWS

MUSIC’S BIGGEST STARS TO UNITE FOR WORLDWIDE CONCERT AIMED AT CLIMATE CHANGE, POVERTY AND VACCINE EQUITY

CRIME HISTORIAN DIGGING ON FACEBOOK LIVE TO INVESTIGATE INFAMOUS DB COOPER PLANE-HIJACKING

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

