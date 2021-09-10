https://www.theblaze.com/news/republican-governors-biden-vaccine-mandate

President Joe Biden is ushering in COVID-19 vaccine mandates for up to 100 million Americans. However, many Republican governors are vowing to fight back against the sweeping coronavirus vaccine mandate. At least 23 GOP governors denounced Biden’s vaccine mandate.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis questioned the humanity of Biden’s forced vaccinations.

“How could we get to the point in this country where you would not let them earn a living because of their choice on the vaccine?” DeSantis said. “I just think that’s fundamentally wrong. I do not believe that people should lose their jobs over this issue, and we will fight that.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the mandates are “an assault on private businesses” and pledged to “halt this power grab.”

“Biden’s vaccine mandate is an assault on private businesses,” Abbott said. “I issued an Executive Order protecting Texans’ right to choose whether they get the COVID vaccine & added it to the special session agenda. Texas is already working to halt this power grab.”

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem told Biden, “See you in court.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp proclaimed, “I will pursue every legal option available to the state of Georgia to stop this blatantly unlawful overreach by the Biden administration.”

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Biden’s vaccine mandates are “nonsense.”

“President Biden has overreached with these new mandates, and we’re united in fighting back,” Ivey said on Friday. “I’m partnering alongside my conservative colleagues across the country in this fight. This is a fight for businesses, our hardworking men and women, and our American liberties.”

“I encourage Alabamians to take the vaccine – have been since the beginning, but we’re never going to mandate it,” Ivey continued. “And we certainly aren’t going to allow Washington, D.C., and this president to tell Alabama what to do. Here in Alabama, we don’t put up with that nonsense.”

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said the Biden administration’s “unconstitutional overreach of executive power has no place in America. Not now, and not ever.”

“The Biden Administration’s announcement to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for private businesses is an egregious example of big government overreach,” Gordon stated. “Our Constitution was written and fought for to protect our liberties as American citizens.”

“This administration’s latest pronouncement demonstrates its complete disregard for the rule of law and the freedoms individuals and private companies enjoy under our Constitution,” he tweeted. “In Wyoming, we believe that government must be held in check. I have asked the Attorney General to stand prepared to take all actions to oppose this administration’s unconstitutional overreach of executive power. It has no place in America. Not now, and not ever.”

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey also accused the Biden administration of overreach.

“This is exactly the kind of big government overreach we have tried so hard to prevent in Arizona — now the Biden-Harris administration is hammering down on private businesses and individual freedoms in an unprecedented and dangerous way,” Ducey explained. “This will never stand up in court.”

“This dictatorial approach is wrong, un-American and will do far more harm than good. How many workers will be displaced? How many kids kept out of classrooms? How many businesses fined? The vaccine is and should be a choice. We must and will push back,” Ducey said.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee called the mandate a “power grab.”

“‘This is not about freedom’ is a phrase that should never come out of a U.S. President’s mouth,” Lee said, quoting Biden’s speech on Thursday.

“For a fight that requires working together, a lot of cynical and divisive edicts came out of the White House today pitting the vaccinated against the unvaccinated, businesses against employees, and the federal government against states,” Lee added. “The Constitution won’t allow this power grab, and in the meantime, I will stand up for all Tennesseans.”

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said his state will “stand up” and “explore all our options” with the attorney general.

“President Biden’s announcement is a stunning violation of personal freedom and abuse of the federal government’s power,” Ricketts wrote. “This plan isn’t about public health – this is about government control and taking away personal liberties.“

“Americans, not the federal government, are responsible for taking charge of their personal health,” he continued. “It is not the role of the federal government to mandate their choices. Nebraska will stand up…working with the Attorney General to explore all our options.”

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster blasted Biden for turning the American dream into a nightmare.

“The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical Democrats,” McMaster exclaimed. “They have declared war against capitalism, thumbed their noses at the Constitution, and empowered our enemies abroad.”

“Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian,” he declared.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said he is already discussing “options for mounting a legal challenge to President Biden’s plan.”

“We’ve reached out to the ND Attorney General to discuss options for mounting a legal challenge to President Biden’s plan to impose a vaccine mandate on private businesses,” Burgum said. “This gross federal overreach goes against everything I believe as a governor, business owner & American.”

“The White House needs to be reminded that the states created the federal government, not the other way around, and we will always vigorously defend states’ rights,” he declared.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said there will be no “government vaccine mandates” in his state.

“It is not the government’s role to dictate to private businesses what to do,” Stitt stated. “Once again President Biden is demonstrating his complete disregard for individual freedoms and states’ rights.”

“As long as I am governor, there will be no government vaccine mandates in Oklahoma,” he proclaimed. “My administration will continue to defend Oklahoma values and fight back against the Biden administration’s federal overreach.”

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson promised to fight back against the federal government.

“Vaccination protects us from serious illness, but the decision to get vaccinated is a private health care decision that should remain as such,” Parson stated. “My administration will always fight back against federal power grabs and government overreach that threatens to limit our freedoms.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wrote, “I think the President made a mistake by announcing federal vaccine mandates. We should be focused on the science of preventing virus spread – the vaccine is our best tool to stop COVID – but people and business owners should make their own decisions about vaccination.”

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Biden’s “unconstitutional move is terrifying.”

“The President has no authority to require that Americans inject themselves because of their employment at a private business,” Reeves said. “The vaccine itself is life-saving, but this unconstitutional move is terrifying. This is still America, and we still believe in freedom from tyrants.”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Americans need to do what’s best for them, and Biden’s order will worsen the workforce shortage.

“President Biden is taking dangerous and unprecedented steps to insert the federal government even further into our lives while dismissing the ability of Iowans and Americans to make healthcare decisions for themselves,” Reynolds declared. “Biden’s plan will only worsen our workforce shortage and further limit our economic recovery.”

“As I’ve said all along, I believe and trust in Iowans to make the best health decisions for themselves and their families,” she continued. “It’s time for President Biden to do the same. Enough is enough.”

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb pushed back against Biden’s vaccine mandate.

“I believe the vaccine is the no. 1 tool that will protect us & our loved ones against COVID-19. It’s the tool that will end the pandemic,” Holcome began his tweet thread. “However, I strongly believe it’s not the state or federal government’s role to issue a vaccine mandate upon citizens & private businesses. This is the approach our administration has taken all along.”

“The announcement from President Biden is a bridge too far. Private businesses should be able to look at their own mission, their staff & their goals & make the decision best for them that will keep their doors open,” he said. “I believe it is fundamentally a citizen’s right to choose whether or not to get the vaccine. While I wish everyone would get the vaccine, we are a country built on this exact type of freedom.”

Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a statement, “Today’s actions from President Biden amount to government overreach. Government should stay out of decisions involving employers and their employees as much as possible. I’ve advocated for and championed fewer government regulations and mandates on business.”

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte slammed the vaccine mandate, “President Biden’s vaccination mandate is unlawful and un-American. We are committed to protecting Montanans’ freedoms and liberties against this gross federal overreach.”

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued a statement against the order.

“I have been consistent in the freedom of businesses to require their employees to be vaccinated, and I have opposed the government from saying businesses cannot exercise that freedom,” Hutchinson noted. “The same principle should protect the private sector from government overreach that requires them to vaccinate all employees.”

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy called to remove Biden via the 25th Amendment.

“This is ridiculous and unenforceable. If there was ever a case for the 25th Amendment…,” Dunleavy suggested.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox reacted by saying, “Getting vaccinated is the single most important thing people can do right now to protect ourselves and our community and reduce the spread of the Delta variant. While we support efforts that encourage vaccinations, we have serious concerns about the legality of the order.”

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice stated, “I absolutely think that that is wrong. I am absolutely not in support of doing that in any way in the state of West Virginia.”

