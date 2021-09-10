https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/gop-leader-mccarthy-asks-supreme-court-overturn-pelosis-unconstitutional-proxy-voting-scheme/

GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA) on Thursday asked the US Supreme Court to overturn Speaker Pelosi’s unconstitutional proxy voting scheme.

Last month Pelosi once again unilaterally extended her unconstitutional proxy voting scheme to at least October 1.

Proxy voting was set to expire on August 17 after Pelosi’s last extension.

This is pure lawlessness and unprecedented corruption.

Pelosi used Covid to shred the Constitution.

A corrupt federal judge previously struck down McCarthy’s lawsuit so he took his complaint to the highest court of the land.

“Although the Constitution allows Congress to write its own rules, those rules cannot violate the Constitution itself, including the requirement to actually assemble in person. Since its adoption 14 months ago, proxy voting has shattered 231 years of legislative precedent and shielded the majority from substantive policy debates and questions, effectively silencing the voices of millions of Americans,” McCarthy wrote to the Supreme Court justices.

Recall, May 27, 2020 the House held its first ‘proxy vote’ since Congress first met in 1789 and GOP leader Kevin McCarthy sued to stop the constitutional abomination.

71 Democrats voted ‘by proxy’ in its first vote since adoption of its party-line rule!

Last year ONE Democrat in Maryland voted SEVEN TIMES on legislation in Congress in districts he didn’t even represent.

