https://hannity.com/media-room/govs-revolt-gop-governors-blast-bidens-vax-mandate-threaten-lawsuits-to-stop-overreach/

Republican Governors openly defied President Biden Thursday night after the Commander-in-Chief unveiled a series of new vaccine mandates aimed at private employers, saying the White House is limiting the “freedoms” of US citizens to make personal healthcare choices.

“This is not about freedom, or personal choice,” Biden said during his 5pm address. “It’s about protecting yourself and those around you — the people you work with, the people you care about, the people you love … We cannot allow these actions to stand in the way of protecting the large majority of Americans who have done their part, who want to get back to life as normal.”

“This is not a power that is delegated to the federal government,” South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem told Sean Hannity Thursday night. “This is a power for states to decide. In South Dakota, we’re going to be free and we’re going to make sure that we don’t overstep our authority. So we will take action. My legal team is already working, and we will defend and protect our people from this unlawful mandate.”

“COVID-19 is a contagious disease, it is still with us and it will be for the foreseeable future,” added Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. “President Biden’s solution is hammering down on private businesses and individual freedoms in an unprecedented and dangerous way … How many workers will be displaced? How many kids kept out of classrooms? How many businesses fined?”

Watch Noem on ‘Hannity’ above.

‘ROUTINE ERROR’: 6,700 North Carolina Residents ‘Incorrectly Told They Have Coronavirus’ via Text posted by Hannity Staff – 9.16.20 Nearly 7,000 residents in North Carolina were told via text message last week that they tested positive for the Coronavirus despite not actually having contracted the disease. “More than 6,700 individuals in Mecklenburg County in North Carolina were told in a text message sent from Mecklenburg County Health Department on Friday that they tested positive for COVID-19 and over 500 people were told through a county email that they were also infected with the novel coronavirus. But the results were incorrect due to a technical error by Health Space, the company they use for contact tracing, according to a statement on the county’s website,” reports Fox News. “An error during routine maintenance last Friday resulted in a county data vendor sending erroneous texts and email messages to people saying they were positive for COVID-19,” the statement on the county website said. “Very quickly we began to work with the vendor to understand the issue and make sure that it did not continue. Once corrected we were told that 6,727 text messages and 541 emails were sent to individuals who were already in their system. We then worked with the vendor to send a corrected text/email to all that received the erroneous one,” the email stated in part. Read the full report here. ‘SICKENING’: Backlash Grows Against Denver Democrat Who Supported Spreading Coronavirus at MAGA Rallies posted by Hannity Staff – 3.03.20 Denver’s Democratic Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca is facing a growing backlash on social media this week after calling for those sick with the deadly Coronavirus to intentionally spread the disease at ‘Make America Great Again’ rallies. “Democrat Denver Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca says that she stands in ‘solidarity’ with someone who says that they if they get the coronavirus that they will attend as many Trump rallies as possible She appears to have made the statement on her government Twitter account,” posted a reporter with the Daily Wire. These people are sick. https://t.co/74mEIJDOpa — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 3, 2020 “These people are sick,” posted Donald Trump Jr. “This elected Democrat in Colorado doesn’t seem very nice!” the Trump campaign War Room Twitter account posted in response. This elected Democrat in Colorado doesn’t seem very nice! @CandiCdeBacaD9 https://t.co/NvCn6UA4Wd — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 3, 2020 Read the full report here. Source: Fox News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

