On Friday, two California councilwomen filed a complaint with the LAPD over alleged “hate crimes” committed by protestors. On Wednesday, the women, Latina Soledad Ursua and Chie Lunn, were walking with California gubernatorial recall candidate Larry Elder as he toured a Venice Beach homeless encampment when a white woman wearing a pink-haired gorilla mask hurled both eggs and racial slurs at the group.

As a self made Latina, whose grandparents met picking fruit–it was my great honor today to walk @larryelder through my neighborhood of Venice Beach. The racist slurs, eggs thrown and violent attacks made on us disgust me. Vote YES to recall @GavinNewsom Vamos por Larry Elder!! https://t.co/iueotvTrWr — Soledad Ursua (@SoledadUrsua) September 9, 2021

California Globe reports, “Ursua says she and Lunn, both members of the Venice Neighborhood Council, ‘are the only women of color on the council,’ and felt targeted” by the aggressive and violent protestors. Larry Elder, a black man, is a person of color as well.

“I feel like these are people doing performance art protesting,” Ursua told the Globe. She said one of the protestors was a tatted-up skinhead guy. She got photos of him. From his recognizable tattoos, it was determined that he’s a local MMA fighter. “That’s expensive to do,” Ursua said. “He’s not some homeless guy out for a protest.”

Ursua told the Globe that not one elected member of the L.A. City Council has commented publicly about the attack on Elder, Ursua, and Lunn. “Sheriff Alex Villanueva is the only one who asked about this being a hate crime,” she said. “Where’s the FBI? Where’s the LAPD?”

QUESTION: How is this not a hate crime? ANSWER: Because “woke privilege” means a white woman can wear a gorilla mask and attack a black man without fear of being called a racist. Where is the outrage from our politicians?#Hypocrisy #WokePrivilege @LarryElder @GavinNewsom pic.twitter.com/h6vnXQ2Uzd — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) September 9, 2021

True to form, earlier Friday, the left-tilting L.A. Times posted an article about the incident with this misleading headline: “LAPD is investigating altercation involving Larry Elder at a Venice homeless encampment.” The accompanying photo appeared to show Elder slapping a white woman. That woman turned out to be Soledad Ursua.

Yesterday @larryelder was my guest. We were attacked by a group yelling racial slurs, a white woman in a gorilla mask threw eggs. Yet @latimes finds a deceiving pic of us about to hug to confuse the story- a HATE CRIME was committed against a black man running for Governor of CA pic.twitter.com/RJxm2rmDiw — Soledad Ursua (@SoledadUrsua) September 10, 2021

It only took an uproar on Twitter and twenty hours for the L.A. Times to replace the misleading photo.

UPDATE: The LA Times finally swapped the photo in its tweet after roughly 20 hours. pic.twitter.com/2chOHJFEOR — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) September 10, 2021

Responding to Wednesday’s attacks in Venice, Elder said on Twitter, “Today I kicked off the Recall Express bus tour. Before we even left Los Angeles, my security detail was physically assaulted, shot with a pellet gun, and hit with projectiles. The intolerant left will not stop us. We will recall Gavin Newsom. We will save California.”

As of publishing time, Gavin Newsom has yet to denounce the racially and politically motivated attacks on Elder, Ursua, and Lunn. That’s no surprise. In Newsom’s California, these things are acceptable if they’re against Republicans.

California voters have through September 14, 2021, to get their recall ballots mailed and postmarked or returned to any official drop box or voting location. Polls close at 8:00 p.m. PST.

