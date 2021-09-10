https://hannity.com/media-room/have-at-it-biden-dismisses-potential-lawsuits-over-vax-mandate-says-patience-wearing-thin/

Joe Biden outright rejected criticism of his federal vaccine mandate Friday, telling Republicans to “have at it” should they choose to file lawsuits against his administration.

[Some Governors] are calling your vaccine requirements an overreach and are threatening to challenge it in the courts,” yelled one reporter.

“Have at it,” said the President. “I am so disappointed that -particularly some Republican governors- have been so cavalier with the health of these kids. So cavalier with the health of these communities”

“Have at it.” — President Biden to those governors threatening lawsuits over the vaccine-or-weekly-testing mandate for large businesses. He adds, “I am so disappointed that particularly some Republican governors have been so cavalier with the health of these kids.” pic.twitter.com/rYc0QWHkOX — The Recount (@therecount) September 10, 2021

“My plan will extend the vaccination requirements that I previously issued in the health care field. Already, I’ve announced we’ll be requiring vaccinations that all nursing home workers who treat patients on Medicare and Medicaid, because I have that federal authority.,” said Biden Thursday night.

“Today, in total, the vaccine requirements in my plan will affect about 100 million Americans — two-thirds of all workers. And for other sectors, I issue this appeal: To those of you running large entertainment venues from sports arenas to concert venues to movie theaters, please require folks to get vaccinated or show a negative test as a condition of entry.,” he added.

“My message to unvaccinated Americans is this: What more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see? We’ve made vaccinations free, safe and convenient. The vaccine is F.D.A. approved. Over 200 million Americans have gotten at least one shot. We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us,” concluded the Commander-in-Chief

Watch Biden’s comments above.

