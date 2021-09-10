https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/joe-biden-taunts-republicans-vowing-fight-unconstitutional-vax-mandate-video/

Joe Biden and his handler wife Jill delivered remarks on ‘school safety’ and vaccines at Brookland Middle School in Washington DC on Friday.

A reporter asked Biden what his message is to Republicans vowing to fight his unconstitutional vax mandate.

On Thursday Joe Biden declared war on the unvaccinated and threatened GOP governors when he announced a new federal vaccine mandate.

Federal workers will be forced to take the Covid jab under Biden’s new order.

Additionally, businesses with 100+ employees will be forced to either test workers or prove they are vaccinated.

Biden suggested the 80+ million unvaccinated Americans are vermin when he said he has to “protect the vaccinated from the unvaccinated.”

Several GOP Governors told their attorneys general to prepare for battle against Joe Biden’s unconstitutional vax mandate.

Biden arrogantly laughed in their faces on Friday.

“What is your message to Republicans who are calling your vaccine requirements an overreach? Who are threatening to challenge it in court?” a reporter asked Biden on Friday.

“Have at it,” Biden said.

VIDEO:

Q: “What is your message to Republicans who are calling your vaccine requirements an overreach? Who are threatening to challenge it in court?” President Biden: “Have at it…” pic.twitter.com/criqrYYtTI — CSPAN (@cspan) September 10, 2021

