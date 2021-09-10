https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/10/he-said-the-quiet-part-out-loud-wh-chief-of-staff-ron-klain-might-regret-this-retweet-of-msnbc-anchor-stephanie-ruhles-hot-vaccine-mandate-take/

Yesterday, MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle offered up an interesting take on Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for employers with 100 or more employees, which is already facing some pretty vocal opposition:

OSHA? Care to explain, Stephanie?

Huh.

Well, in a shocking turn of events, President White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain retweeted Ruhle’s tweets (he seems to spend most of his time retweeting hot liberal media takes):

Ron should probably see someone about his itchy retweet finger, because one of these days it could get him into big trouble:

Uh-oh, Ron.

Problematic to say the least.

