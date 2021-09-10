https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/10/he-said-the-quiet-part-out-loud-wh-chief-of-staff-ron-klain-might-regret-this-retweet-of-msnbc-anchor-stephanie-ruhles-hot-vaccine-mandate-take/

Yesterday, MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle offered up an interesting take on Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for employers with 100 or more employees, which is already facing some pretty vocal opposition:

OSHA IS THE ANSWER https://t.co/8p1Prlspf0 — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) September 9, 2021

OSHA? Care to explain, Stephanie?

OSHA doing this vaxx mandate as an emergency workplace safety rule is the ultimate work-around for the Federal govt to require vaccinations. — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) September 9, 2021

Huh.

Well, in a shocking turn of events, President White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain retweeted Ruhle’s tweets (he seems to spend most of his time retweeting hot liberal media takes):

Ron should probably see someone about his itchy retweet finger, because one of these days it could get him into big trouble:

WH Chief of Staff might regret this retweet. Courts consider the intent and purpose of policies and Klain just endorsed the notion that OSHA rule is a “work-around” to enact flagrantly illegal federal vaccine mandates. pic.twitter.com/RBB4ihsIiL — Matthew Hamilton (@MatthewDavidHa4) September 9, 2021

Uh-oh, Ron.

If you’ve heard of literacy tests, the grandfather clause, and poll taxes then you understand why work-arounds are problematic. — Matthew Hamilton (@MatthewDavidHa4) September 9, 2021

Problematic to say the least.

Important. Foolish RT from WH chief of staff. He said the quiet part out loud. Biden admin knows it’s likely illegal (like the eviction moratorium) but they don’t care. https://t.co/AlfmYtuvhp — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 10, 2021

#MassNonCompliance even the WH Staff is saying it is bypassing the Constitution! https://t.co/BQdibOQIxs — Joe (@Draco9986) September 10, 2021

We already knew it but thanks for memorializing it. Courts appreciate evidence. https://t.co/yzjD4KqaxT — South Florida FU Variant and Trophy Wife 🦈🌴 (@Pickledfins) September 10, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

