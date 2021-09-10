http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/n1yYrQWT7N8/

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D), attending a legislative summit on Thursday, was again caught breaking her mask mandate, which requires people to mask up inside regardless of vaccination status.

Bowser posted the picture herself on social media in which she and eight others were not wearing masks:

Tonight I spoke to students from around the country gathered for the Jack and Jill On the Hill Legislative Summit. It’s the passion of our youth that gives me hope for the future of DC and our nation. Their voices matter, and I will continue to work to give them a #FairShot! pic.twitter.com/u9IiWNxB3I — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) September 10, 2021

Her post quickly drew criticism from others on social media, saying, “Thank you for #followingthescience and ending the indoor mask mandate.” Some asking if the mask mandate ended as the major herself was able to be inside maskless.

The first time she was caught maskless, less than 24 hours after reimposing the indoor mask mandate for the vaccinated and unvaccinated, Bowser celebrated her 49th birthday and officiated a wedding at The Line DC, a hotel in the Adams Morgan neighborhood, according to reports:

When encountered by the Washington Examiner, Mayor Bowser confirmed that she officiated the maskless, indoor wedding, but when asked why she was violating her own mask mandate, her security retinue quickly escorted her away. https://t.co/hY0Ji2zqnj pic.twitter.com/xozhIupSin — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) August 1, 2021

After the mayor was caught thatfirst time, she issued a statement trying to label the reports of her breaking the mask mandate as “disinformation” on the “conservative media.”

“This weekend, conservative media outlets called into question the District’s mask mandate utilizing reports riddled with disinformation,” she said in her press release.

The mayor also tried to play off violating the mandate by saying the new mandate does not apply when eating. However, it did not appear she was eating at the table.

Towards the end of July, Bowser announced the indoor mask mandate would resume. Everyone in the city — including fully vaccinated people — must wear a mask.

Her order stated that “all persons must wear masks indoors as prescribed by DC Health guidance and regulations, as may be updated from time to time. All persons are encouraged to adhere to other non-compulsory provisions of DC Health guidance.”

For private businesses, her order added that businesses could make rules that are stricter than her order but noted her order is the baselines for establishments in D.C. Additionally, she stated that a business is allowed to force patrons to show proof of vaccination if it chooses.

Follow Jacob Bliss on Twitter @jacobmbliss.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

