A woman revealed herself to be the child whom the landmark Supreme Court abortion case Roe v. Wade involved more than 47 years later.

Shelley Lynn Thornton, a 51-year-old resident of Arizona, announced she was the famous “Roe baby” in a new book titled The Family Roe: An American Story.

She told the author of the book, “Secrets and lies are, like, the two worst things in the whole world,” according to an excerpt from the book published in the Atlantic .

HEARTBEAT AWAY: ROE V. WADE ENDANGERED

Thornton’s mother, Norma McCorvey, who went by Jane Roe in the famous case, got pregnant with Thornton and, in 1970, challenged the Texas laws that prevented abortion.

McCorvey sued Dallas Country District Attorney Henry Wade for her right to get an abortion but never got one. The Supreme Court ruled in her favor in 1973, and abortion was declared a constitutional right. McCorvey died in 2017 at the age of 69, but until now, the mystery remained about what happened to the child she had and gave up for adoption.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Thornton, a mother of three, never met her birth mother in person but said they did have a contentious phone call in which McCorvey told her to thank her for not aborting her, according to a book excerpt.

“I was like, ‘What?! I’m supposed to thank you for getting knocked up … and then giving me away.'” Thornton is quoted as saying. “I told her I would never, ever thank her for not aborting me.”