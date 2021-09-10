http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/mK-e6FakJeg/us-drone-attack-kabul-investigation.html
new video loaded: ‘Imminent Threat’ or Aid Worker: Did a U.S. Drone Strike in Afghanistan Kill the Wrong Person?
Recent episodes in Visual Investigations
Using evidence that’s hidden in plain sight, our investigative journalists present a definitive account of the news — from the Las Vegas massacre to a chemical attack in Syria.
Using evidence that’s hidden in plain sight, our investigative journalists present a definitive account of the news — from the Las Vegas massacre to a chemical attack in Syria.