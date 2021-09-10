https://justthenews.com/government/security/911-remarks-trump-honor-911-victims-heroes-turns-attention-afghanistan-exit?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Trump on Saturday mourned the deaths of those who lost their lives in the 9/11terror attacks and praised first-responders, though he spent a large part of his speech railing against the recent U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan, which he called an “embarrassment.”

“This is a very sad day, September 11 represents great sorrow for our country,” Trump said in a recorded speech. “Many things were displayed that day, including most importantly the bravery of our police, fire and first responders of every kind. The job they did was truly unbelievable. We love them and we thank them.”

Trump in his roughly 2320-second speech, then swift turned his attention on the United States’ chaotic U.S. troops withdrawal from Afghanistan before an Aug. 31 deadline.

Thirteen U.S. service members were killed Aug. 15l by terrorists as they tried to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies from the international airport in Kabul.

“It is also a sad time for the way our war on those that did such harm to our country ended last week, the loss of 13 great warriors and the many more who were wounded, should never have happened,” said Trump, who is considering whether to run for reelection in 2024.

“Overall 250 people were killed in Afghanistan last week, and so many more were seriously injured. We had $85 billion of the 510 most sophisticated military equipment taken from us without even a shot being fired.

“The leader of our country was made to look like a fool. And that can never be allowed to happen. It was caused by bad planning, incredible weakness and leaders who truly didn’t understand what was happening.”

“This is the 20th year of this war, and should have been a year of victory and honor and strength. Instead, Joe Biden and his inept administration surrendered in defeat. We will live on, but sadly our country will be wounded for a long period of time, we will struggle to recover from the embarrassment this incompetence has caused. Do not fear, however, America will be made great again.”

