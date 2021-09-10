http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/lK1-aAgQQss/New-book-details-on-China-s-elite-circles-16448244.php
A Chinese businessman is offering a rare peek into the luxe lifestyles of former premier Wen Jiabao’s family and other Chinese elites, eliciting an unsettling phone call from his ex-wife who disappeared into detention years ago.
Desmond Shum’s new memoir “Red Roulette” has raised a flurry of interest among scholars because of the rarity of insiders going public with details about China’s political royalty. His ex-wife, Whitney Duan, had been a key figure in a 2012 New York Times investigation into the Wen family wealth, as she claimed responsibility for assets listed under Wen’s relatives’ names.