Got a problem with Joe Biden’s employer vaccine mandate? Then quit your job, says Intercept investigative reporter and certified jerkwad Ken Klippenstein:

Is that a take, or is that a take?

It’s a take, all right.

That pretty much sums it up, yes.

We’ll definitely be holding onto Ken’s tweet.

It’s gonna be a riot.

Never hurts to be reminded. We have no doubt that Ken will do it again soon enough.

