https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/10/intercepts-ken-klippenstein-says-you-can-always-quit-your-job-if-youre-against-the-vaccine-mandate-unless-you-cant-afford-to-in-which-case-thats-on-you/

Got a problem with Joe Biden’s employer vaccine mandate? Then quit your job, says Intercept investigative reporter and certified jerkwad Ken Klippenstein:

The vaccine mandate doesn’t actually force you to get vaccinated, you can always just quit your job. Can’t afford to? Should’ve budgeted better — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) September 10, 2021

Is that a take, or is that a take?

It’s a take, all right.

Y’all really just creaming your jeans at the thought of people losing their jobs for not getting a shot after a whole ass week of screaming my body my choice lmao — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) September 10, 2021

That pretty much sums it up, yes.

Good tweet to save for the next time this dicksuck cries on twitter about his journo friends getting laid off https://t.co/Pj1OLTMDbs — Neizan the Milk Roach (@PMDawnStan) September 10, 2021

I will remember all of the rhetoric you people use for when the pendulum swings. https://t.co/LwJIeN66bk — Based Mythra (@BasedMythra) September 10, 2021

We’ll definitely be holding onto Ken’s tweet.

The wheel always turns.

Pray you don’t get crushed. https://t.co/ABy6bW53sQ — Rangermonk (@rangermonk1) September 10, 2021

My future ban on employing communists will use all these same arguments and it’s going to be so fun. https://t.co/wKgFuUmok1 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 10, 2021

It’s gonna be a riot.

Never hurts to be reminded. We have no doubt that Ken will do it again soon enough.

Don’t forget who these people are and what they believe when this is all said and done https://t.co/QRa2ls8ZR2 — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) September 10, 2021

When progressives say they want to destroy you, believe them. https://t.co/uqrvkrBF0N — アーケットシスターズ (@ArquetteSisters) September 10, 2021

