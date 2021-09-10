https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/10/it-was-all-a-crazy-nightmare-axios-forgets-2020-happened-to-sound-alarm-about-blatant-and-sustained-calls-for-protests/

Possible protests against vaccine mandates are sure to have the media doing their gaslighting thing, and this story from Axios shows the keepers of the Democrat narrative how it’s done:

Top Republicans are calling for a public uprising to protest Biden’s broad vaccine mandates, eight months after Jan. 6. It has been decades since America has witnessed such blatant and sustained calls for mass civil disobedience against the government.https://t.co/0guCuydFwZ — Axios (@axios) September 10, 2021

“It’s been decades”? Who wants to tell them?

If by “decades” you mean “last summer.” https://t.co/9gW2TX5S0T — Ellie Bufkin (@ellie_bufkin) September 10, 2021

They’d really appreciate it if everybody would just forget about that for the sake of pushing the fresh set of talking points.

Decades? I knew it! 2020 never really happened. It was all a crazy nightmare. — StayPositive (@TryingToSmile3) September 10, 2021

To everyone dunking on this keep in mind leftists burned all those buildings in a mostly peaceful manner. https://t.co/x8WJuZollt — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) September 10, 2021

you are kidding me, right ? — For All Intents and Porpoises (@daveweiss68) September 10, 2021

Last summer never happened to these folks. Unbelievable. https://t.co/QI9VTMlmsp pic.twitter.com/Nz59cTZbyY — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) September 10, 2021

And don’t forget the violent protests at the White House where they set a nearby church on fire and some even tried to breach the White House. But the media’s already trying to erase that from everybody’s memory.

How quickly the MSM pretends the “summer of love” never existed. — Ford O’Connell (@FordOConnell) September 10, 2021

You know that by this evening, every sh*thead on every station will be parroting this as gospel. https://t.co/Lt2e7WWG8v — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) September 10, 2021

“Don’t fight back because that’s terrorism and an insurrection! Submit or you won’t see the light of day.” I wonder why no one trusts the media. https://t.co/FK24a2T1x8 — Will Ricciardella (@WillRicci) September 10, 2021

They are going to call you insurrectionists no matter what you do. Do not let them manipulate you. https://t.co/zuVjI2UqtU — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 10, 2021

And they know exactly what they’re doing.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

