Possible protests against vaccine mandates are sure to have the media doing their gaslighting thing, and this story from Axios shows the keepers of the Democrat narrative how it’s done:

“It’s been decades”? Who wants to tell them?

They’d really appreciate it if everybody would just forget about that for the sake of pushing the fresh set of talking points.

And don’t forget the violent protests at the White House where they set a nearby church on fire and some even tried to breach the White House. But the media’s already trying to erase that from everybody’s memory.

And they know exactly what they’re doing.

