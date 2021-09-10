https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/10/jake-tapper-dares-question-bidens-overreach-with-unvaccinated-americans-and-chest-thumping-mouth-breathers-on-the-left-cant-deal/

Well, color us shocked.

Jake Tapper isn’t necessarily sure Biden ‘punishing’ unvaccinated Americans is the way to go.

Not bad.

Well, it’s not bad unless you’re a chest-thumping, mouth-breathing harpy on the Left who wants anyone who disagrees with you PUNISHED!

“I don’t think scolding is the approach. There are these purveyors of misinformation out there, and they’re not just on the right. Robert Kennedy Jr. is one of the most notorious ones … [Biden’s] scolding the people that are being lied to as opposed to the liars” — Jake Tapper pic.twitter.com/KYWK7IYA4r — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 10, 2021

Let the shrieking begin …

Dear God. Like clockwork, Jake Tapper asks if @POTUS was too hard on the unvaccinated in his speech. There are no words. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) September 9, 2021

This implies that Jake Tapper often calls Biden out …

Maybe this Chris person isn’t familiar with CNN or Jake?

Just spitballin’.

Maybe Jake can send them some candy and beer to entice them to get vaccinated. 🙄🙄🙄 — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) September 9, 2021

Is it just our imagination or does this guy look like he constantly smells a fart?

No?

When you see someone end a tweet with “There are no words” and then two minutes later add words.https://t.co/6ilf7HwzLh pic.twitter.com/vQI3uD0uLl — Ira Goldman 🦆🦆🦆 (@KDbyProxy) September 10, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA

And holy crap you guys, the people responding to the guy who looks like he smelled a fart might as well break out the torches and pitchforks.

No @jaketapper. @POTUS was NOT too hard on the unvaccinated. Enough is enough. — K Cavaliere (@Thinking_Images) September 9, 2021

As usual Jake has no idea how angry people are at the unvaccinated. We are tired and bone weary of this pandemic. There is a safe, simple free vaccine and everyone needs to get it or people will continue to get sick or die. It could be an innocent child. — Kriss (@KMC4wauk) September 9, 2021

@jaketapper – no! They act like children, they will be treated like children — Tanja Guerra (@tanja_guerra) September 9, 2021

I have words. Jake needs to stop both sidesing this ridiculous anti vax BS that’s prolonging the infection and death rates and overwhelming our hospitals. — Jennifer Stevens (@JenS36325543) September 9, 2021

Keep your fingers and hands away from their mouths, folks.

Jake Tapper said Biden was “too hard” on the unvaccinated. Apparently @CNN is trying to secure their target audience of anti-maskers. The more CNN panders to anti-vaxxers, the more power they get. CNN helped Trump win in 2016. And now they’re doing it again. Shame on you, CNN. — Uncovering The Truth (@UncvrngTheTruth) September 10, 2021

Same attitude that got us where we are to begin with. People who demonstrate indecent, immoral, and at times unlawful behaviors should never ever get a pass for it what they “believe”. — Girl Dwt (@GirlsDwt) September 10, 2021

You want to know the scariest part? These people think they’re the ‘good guys.’ They don’t understand that the moment these vaccines were politicized BY THE LEFT last summer it was done; when Kamala said she wouldn’t trust a vaccine under Trump?

C’mon man.

And what Biden did yesterday will only make it worse, as government always does.

Jake is right to question this …

Would someone check if Hell froze over? Thanks.

***

recent stories

