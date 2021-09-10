https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/10/joe-biden-explains-that-mandating-full-vaccination-for-employees-will-protect-vaccinated-workers-because-the-covid19-vaccines-dont-work-video/

If you’re not a fan of Joe Biden’s requirement that all employers with at least 100 employees (except for the USPS, of course) to mandate full COVID19 vaccinations or negative COVID19 tests or risk substantial fines, maybe this will convince you that Biden knows what he’s talking about:

Well? Are you convinced now?

We sure are. We’re convinced that Joe Biden doesn’t actually understand the science of vaccines at all.

Trust the vaccine! Everyone must be vaccinated! Also, getting vaccinated won’t protect you.

Hey, Ron, come and get ya boy.

How is this a real president?

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...