If you’re not a fan of Joe Biden’s requirement that all employers with at least 100 employees (except for the USPS, of course) to mandate full COVID19 vaccinations or negative COVID19 tests or risk substantial fines, maybe this will convince you that Biden knows what he’s talking about:

We are going to protect the vaccinated workers from unvaccinated coworkers. pic.twitter.com/QMuEz9ynis — President Biden (@POTUS) September 10, 2021

Well? Are you convinced now?

We sure are. We’re convinced that Joe Biden doesn’t actually understand the science of vaccines at all.

What’s the point of the vaccine then https://t.co/yKAbllQJ3T — Grasshole🌿 (@MyGrasshole) September 10, 2021

thought that was the vaccine’s job tbh https://t.co/qs38PdzceZ — cc (@cc_fla) September 10, 2021

shouldn’t the vaccine be the protection? https://t.co/DPJ1n41WNn — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) September 10, 2021

That’s what the vaccine already does. https://t.co/etA9GDkA4b — Noam “MF Blum” (@neontaster) September 10, 2021

So, does the vaccine not work? Because this is what the vaccine is supposed to do. https://t.co/uiA9QcWv0u — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 10, 2021

This means you’re saying that the vaccines don’t work and are basically pointless with masks being the only and best way to survive. https://t.co/pKFzWiQuYj — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 10, 2021

But I thought the vaccine worked? @JoeBiden lol what a complete joke https://t.co/hLbWNx2aNt — Al Webb 🦅🇺🇸 (@alwebbj) September 10, 2021

Trust the vaccine! Everyone must be vaccinated! Also, getting vaccinated won’t protect you.

Perhaps the least coherent part of the speech. Who’s running this account? Is Klain just flipping back and forth https://t.co/oZUiVCWA8K — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 10, 2021

Hey, Ron, come and get ya boy.

this… doesn’t make sense. and not only did he say it, but the White House tweeted it out. https://t.co/ieXo7lDcqo — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 10, 2021

Not only did he say this anti-vax nonsense in a speech, now he’s tweeting it like he’s specifically proud of this line!? https://t.co/5G5ypNyCOq — Ben Morrissey 🇺🇸 (@BenMorrissey16) September 10, 2021

How is this a real tweet https://t.co/2ovFCcsdji — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) September 10, 2021

How is this a real president?

