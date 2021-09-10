http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/CFiBfMatWaI/

President Joe Biden reacted Friday to Republican governors blocking mask mandates in schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am so disappointed that, particularly some Republican governors, have been so cavalier with the health of these kids,” Biden said.

The president visited a school in Washington, DC, on Friday to highlight his proposed efforts to get more students vaccinated and masked in schools.

Biden was clearly frustrated by Republican governors who continued fighting him.

“We’re playing for real here. This isn’t a game,” he said.

When asked about his message to Republican governors who said they would take him to court over his latest vaccine mandate for employers, he replied, “Have at it.”

Nineteen Republican governors voiced their opposition to Biden’s new proposed mandate on Thursday, describing it as unconstitutional.

The president lamented politics were so divisive, expressing his hope children would not see the country through the current prism dividing the country.

“Politics doesn’t have to be this way,” he said, complaining it had become a “war” or a “bitter feud” in the country.

“It’s not who we are as a nation, and it’s not how we beat every other crisis in our history, we gotta come together,” he added.

Biden claimed that polling showed that masking and vaccine mandates were approved by the “vast majority of the American people.”

“They’re hard but necessary and we have to get them done,” he said.

