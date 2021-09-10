https://www.dailywire.com/news/journalist-unverified-on-twitter-after-launching-investigation-into-big-techs-crt-inspired-trainings

An investigative journalist was unverified on Twitter shortly after beginning an investigation into Critical Race Theory in Big Tech.

Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and reporter at City Journal, was informed via email that his Twitter account had been unverified. In the same timespan, Rufo received an alert from Google that his inbox had fallen victim to a “government-backed attack.”

“In the past week, Google has sent me an alert about a ‘government-backed attack’ against my email system and Twitter has unverified my account — just as I began my investigative reporting on critical race theory in Big Tech,” Rufo tweeted. “Strange timing, to say the least.”

In the past week, Google has sent me an alert about a “government-backed attack” against my email system and Twitter has unverified my account—just as I began my investigative reporting on critical race theory in Big Tech. Strange timing, to say the least. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 8, 2021

Twitter’s email to Rufo stated that his account no longer met the criteria for verification. According to Twitter’s policy, verified accounts must be “authentic,” “notable,” and “active.”

The email to Rufo read, in part, “After a recent review, we’ve determined that your Twitter account was incorrectly Verified. This means that the blue badge will be removed from your account.”

Rufo told The Post Millennial that he is unsure why his account was unverified, but fears that the process is partisan.

“I love Twitter and believe that it could be a tremendous force for good. But they have to maintain consistent standards and a commitment to open discussion,” Rufo said. “Unfortunately, they have shown bias again and again, and while I cannot say for sure why my account was ‘unverified,’ it raises the suspicion of partisanship. I hope Twitter corrects this error and makes their process transparent, fair, and equal.”

Twitter’s decision to remove Rufo’s verification came amid his latest reporting on Google’s Critical Race Theory-inspired training. The training included a graphic titled, “The White Supremacy Pyramid,” which claimed that conservative commentators and political figures move society towards “mass murder” and “genocide.”

According to The Daily Wire’s Tim Pearce:

The tech giant Google is holding “antiracist” training for its employees that claims a direct link exists between listening to Ben Shapiro, editor emeritus of The Daily Wire and host of “The Ben Shapiro Show,” and committing “mass murder.” The training also places former President Donald Trump on a list of ideas and people that lead to “genocide,” along with “apolitical beliefs” and phrases such as “All Lives Matter.” Shapiro, Trump, and the rest all contribute to the “normalization” of racism that eventually inspires mass shooters and leads to the genocide of entire people groups, according to a slide of the training curriculum obtained by the Manhattan Institute’s Christopher Rufo.

Per Rufo’s reporting in City Journal, Google employees were put through the training that claims the United States is a “system of white supremacy,” and that Americans are “raised to be racist” from infancy through adulthood. The “racial-reeducation program” is based on the “core tenets of critical race theory — including ‘intersectionality,’ ‘white privilege,’ and ‘systemic racism.’”

Rufo has similarly uncovered Critical Race Theory-inspired training within school districts and top corporations including Verizon, Bank of America, American Express, and Raytheon.

