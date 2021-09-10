https://thefederalist.com/2021/09/10/larry-elder-in-snubbing-me-democrats-and-leftist-media-expose-their-racial-double-standard/

The corporate media and Democrats are treating Larry Elder, a black man, with a double standard, says the Republican California gubernatorial candidate.

“You know, I don’t want people to vote for me because I’m black or vote against me because I’m black. But there is a double standard,” Elder told The First’s Buck Sexton.

The New York Times, Elder recalled, recently demonstrated this divide on their front page.

“It was just a front-page article [in the] New York Times, it was negative about my candidacy. And it never once mentioned I’m black, never once mentioned that if I were to be elected, I’d be the first black governor of California,” Elder said. “Again, I’m not making a big deal out of that, I want to be the first Larry Elder governor of California.”

“However, on the very same front page, The New York Times, it was an article about the first female governor of New York. A woman by the way, who became governor because the previous one resigned, not because she got elected. That was a big deal for The New York Times, that first,” he continued. “But Larry Elder, because I have an R at the end of my name, I’m not a first anything. It’s just a double standard that I think we ought to be talking about.”

A similar blind spot in the media appeared, Elder said, when members of his security team were assaulted by unnamed attackers and a woman dressed in all black and in a gorilla mask with pink hair threw an egg at him. The left largely ignored the attack, which Elder said would not have happened if he wasn’t a Republican.

“Well you know what the reaction would be, they’d be talking about this in Bangladesh. And if I were a Democrat and some white woman wearing a gorilla mask threw an egg at me, they’d be talking about systemic racism, enduring racism, foundational racism, whatever kind of racism you can come up with. I’ve never played that game,” he continued.

Elder noted the corporate media’s efforts to cover up Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s failures, including California’s homelessness problem.

“Bernie Sanders cut an ad for him. Senator Warren cut an ad for him. Kamala Harris has weighed in. Joe Biden has weighed in. I will tell you what they never said though. They never said and I’m quoting, ‘Governor Gavin Newsom has done a good job for California.’ They’ve never said that,” Elder said.

“They’ve talked about this being a Republican takeover. They’ve not praised him on what’s done about the cost of living. They’ve not praised him on what he’s done about the homelessness problem. They’ve not praised him on the fact that crime is up 41 percent — shootings and homicides in Los Angeles,” he added. “They’ve not praised him on the fact that for the first time in our state’s 170-year history, Californians are leaving. It’s never happened before.”

