https://thehill.com/changing-america/respect/equality/571644-lawmaker-says-statues-of-reprehensible-abraham-lincoln

Missouri state Rep. Tony Lovasco (R) said the “reprehensible” statues of former President Abraham Lincoln should be torn down in the name of fairness following the removal of Gen. Robert E. Lee’s statue in Richmond, Va., this week.

“If we insist on tearing down statues of reprehensible people, let’s at least be fair and balanced about it,” Lovasco tweeted.

If we insist on tearing down statues of reprehensible people, let’s at least be fair and balanced about it. https://t.co/pM91NdcEup pic.twitter.com/V5lgPwucdr — Rep. Tony Lovasco (MO-64) (@tonylovasco) September 9, 2021

The 21-foot-tall bronze statue of Lee was removed on Wednesday, over a year after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced his plans to do so.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

“Virginia’s largest monument to the Confederate insurrection will come down this week,” Northam said in a press release on Monday. “This is an important step in showing who we are and what we value as a commonwealth.”

Lovasco followed up on his initial tweet, writing, “It’s unfortunate how many people think saying ‘Lincoln was reprehensible’ equals some kind of support for the Confederacy, especially given the context of my tweet. It’s quite possible to point out that neither Lincoln nor Lee where [sic] good people deserving of honor.”

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

TRUMP PRAISES ROBERT E LEE, SLAMS REMOVAL OF GIANT STATUE

ICONIC ROBERT E. LEE STATUE COMES DOWN

CHARLOTTESVILLE TAKES DOWN CONFEDERATE STATUES IN MIDDLE OF INFAMOUS RALLY

LEAKED DOCUMENT TELLS HOW TO STOP REMOVAL OF CONFEDERATE STATUES

STATUE OF QUEEN VICTORIA, QUEEN ELIZABETH II TOPPLED AMID SCANDAL ABOUT DEATHS OF INDIGENOUS CHILDREN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

