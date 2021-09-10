https://www.theblaze.com/news/leftist-college-students-9-11-history-lessons-shouldn-t-mention-terror-attacks-roots-in-islam-instead-teachers-should-focus-on-america-s-faults

Leftist college students at the University of Florida surprised absolutely no one when Campus Reform interviewed them recently about how the world-changing terror attacks against the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, should be taught in the classroom.

In short: Don’t focus on who carried out the carnage — and criticize America instead.

What are the details?

One student said some of the more “gruesome” facts about the 9/11 attacks should be kept out of lesson plans.

Another said teachers should “avoid talking about its roots in Islam” since the 9/11 attackers were part of an “extremist group” of Muslims.

One guy — who may have been vying for neo-hippie of the year — offered that 9/11 should be “taught in way that doesn’t really target, like, more like, who did it, but, like, more like, how we can, like, move forward and, like, different, like, healing processes that we can go through to, like, to make everything, like, you know, good again.”

Another student agreed, saying teachers should “avoid placing blame,” since such an action might lead to “Islamophobia” and — gasp! — discussions about “American exceptionalism.”

As it turns out, American exceptionalism was a big trigger point for the students when it comes to 9/11 education.

“We don’t need more nationalism in this country … we need more, like, healthcare,” one student noted. “I think they should focus on America’s faults, not like how amazing we are and how we need to be superior, ’cause we’re not.”

One student added that “I definitely don’t agree that America is the best country on the earth; I think that we still need a lot of, like, fixing.”

Another student declared flat-out that “I don’t think we should be talking about the greatness of the country” while another pointed out the “colonist and imperialist notions” behind such an idea.

Yet another student said American exceptionalism is “a dangerous mindset to teach young people … because I think that’s the reason why a lot of people grow up to be kind of extremists and, like, really nationalistic.”







Students Think 9/11 Lessons Should Omit ‘Gruesome’ Details, ‘Avoid Placing Blame’



