We said we would never forget, but too many of us have nothing to remember.

79 million Americans have been born since 9/11. That’s almost a quarter of the population. Another 20 million were under the age of 5 when four planes were hijacked by Muslims and used as missiles on a picture-perfect late-Summer morning here in the Northeast. That’s 30% of the country with no, or hazy, memories of that horrific day.

And unless those of us over the age of 35 remind them, they will never learn just how horrific it was.

They certainly won’t learn it in school, where Leftist union thugs shove “cultural sensitivities” and “whataboutism” down the impressionable throats of their charges. Even private schools are doing this. Pretty soon, only homeschooled children will actually know recent U.S. history.

Social media? Don’t count on it. Anyone who says anything the least bit accurate about the attacks on our homeland or about the Religion of Blowing Things to Pieces will be banned, blocked, or booted completely. Think I’m kidding? Try it. The TOLLY-bon has active Twitter accounts and the last genuinely elected President doesn’t. Reflect on that if you think I’m being extreme.

The military. Surely they’ll learn about 9/11 if they serve in the military, right? Oh, you mean OUR military? The one that has now been purged of patriots in senior leadership by the last two even-numbered residents of 1600? The one led by woke wussies who mandate irrelevancies like cloth masks and deadly bioweapons like the GMO Jab, yet who have indoctrinated a generation of future officers at the academies to prioritize being Social Justice Warriors ahead of being actual warriors and who hand out “stress cards” to enlisted in Basic Training and Boot Camp like jellybeans if a DI doesn’t ask them politely to get their ass in gear? That military?

Don’t get me wrong, we LOVE our Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Coasties, and Guardians. I’m voicing the same complaints that retired enlisted and officers have told me personally. The civilian DoD leadership and the current Woke brass are destroying our military readiness and unit cohesion from within. A retired Colonel told me that the only way to save the academies and the war colleges is to dismiss their entire staffs and start over. It’s gotten to the point where, just as the Left deleted the prohibition against administering abortifacients from the Hippocratic oath, so too will it soon delete from the Officer’s Oath the promise to “defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

We need to face facts: Marx predicated his perverted economic theory on destroying Western Civilization; Khruschev predicted that Communism would bring down the United States from within; and the people who idolize Saul Alinsky (and who have been made wealthy by Winnie-the-Xi beyond any ability to make money by running a business would have) are bringing it to fruition.

We clearly see the enemy and it’s the people running the show. Fortune 500 corporate executives, professional sport league offices, advertising agencies, Big Tech, Big Pharma, and Big Media. And most of all, elected Democrats and Chamber of Commerce Republicans from the Federal government down to the local school board.

The problem with this? Their refusal to be honest—indeed, their passionate commitment to deceiving, dissembling, and flat-out gaslighting—has fueled a not-insignificant number of otherwise intelligent Americans who love this country to believe disinformation, such as the planes were inserted by CGI or that a missile struck the Pentagon. Where are the passengers? Hiding out with JFK, Jr? Stop it.

I stood at Ground Zero exactly three months after 9/11. I smelled the stench from the still-smoldering pile that I will never get out of my nostrils. I’m also a scientist who studied Newtonian physics and who knows how to analyze data. I know two things for certain: it happened and nothing short of a nuke or a MOAB could have made it happen.

Actually, I know a third thing for certain: if we don’t tell America’s posterity the truth about that day and every day since, our domestic enemies will soon memory-hole it and deny it ever happened.

