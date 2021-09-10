https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/live-stream-video-gateway-pundit-interviews-president-donald-trump-starting-415-central/
We are thrilled to announce The Gateway Pundit will interview President Donald J. Trump today starting at 4:15 PM Central Time.
The Gateway Pundit speaks with America’s President.
Advertisement – story continues below
Here is the livestream video from Rumble of the interview–
TRENDING: LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: The Gateway Pundit Interviews President Donald Trump — Starting at 4:15 Central