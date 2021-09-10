http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/1itQPAjHFLw/Luxury-brands-flock-to-suburbs-and-vacation-hot-16448294.php
Forget Fifth Avenue and Rodeo Drive.
Luxury retailers are rushing to open new and increasingly lavish stores in suburbs and the vacation hot spots where the wealthy have retreated during the pandemic. Gucci is heading to Oak Brook, Ill. Moncler recently set up shop in Vail, Colo. Dior has a new storefront in Scottsdale, Ariz., and Louis Vuitton in Plano, Texas. And Hermès, the maker of the $500,000 Birkin bag, is settling into suburban Detroit.