Joe Biden thinks getting vaccinated against COVID19 is a no-brainer, which is why he’s decided to fine employers whose 100 or more employees aren’t fully vaccinated.

President Biden to unvaccinated Americans: “What more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see? We’ve made vaccinations free, safe and convenient.” pic.twitter.com/jiG13n7HtC — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 9, 2021

Also, the vaccine doesn’t actually work and won’t protect you unless everyone around you is also fully vaccinated.

Basically, while Joe Biden wants to have as tight a grasp as possible on as many Americans as possible, he’ll never have a grasp on science.

You know who does understand science, though? Mary Katharine Ham. As someone who believes in vaccination, Ham is nevertheless irritated and disgusted with the Party of Science’s™ attitude toward those who haven’t yet gotten vaccinated.

This thread is so spot-on. I’m a big vaccine evangelist (including for those who have been previously infected because viral load – and their immunity – greatly varies), but the “blanket tone,” as @mkhammer, is going to have people dig in their heels further. Not great. https://t.co/BZXmsyngyx — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 10, 2021

Take a minute to read Ham’s thread:

Regardless of how and where mandates are imposed, natural immunity should be considered in those venues, too. Studies show it is robust, likely more so than vaccine immunity (& both might make you semi-superhuman). And we ignore it? Not very sciency. https://t.co/xgvDi5HIfm — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 10, 2021

This annoys me about the blanket tone toward the unvaccinated. It reveals a real disconnect with a not-small segment of the population that worked during the whole pandemic, got COVID, recovered from it, & makes a not-crazy assessment that they’re quite protected. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 10, 2021

So you have this spectacle, particularly on Twitter, where vaxxed white-collar metropolitans crap on the people who got their natural immunity delivering food and emergency services to said white-collar metropolitans so *they* could stay home, stay safe for a year. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 10, 2021

I realize this is a more sympathetic picture of the unvaccinated than the white-collar tweeters have, but they absolutely exist (as do unsympathetic)! Telling yourself they’re all MAGA haters you already hate doesn’t make it true. It just makes it more convenient for you. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 10, 2021

Anyway, their immunity should be part of the picture. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 10, 2021

Stop making sense, Mary Katharine Ham.

A great, level-headed thread. I had it and got vaccinated, but I understand why others wouldn’t want the vaccine after getting the virus. https://t.co/xz0GD4rYNa — Graham Bates (@grahaminvegas) September 10, 2021

This applies to me, naturally acquired immunity. The fact that the govt refuses to acknowledge my immunity only shows that they are not following real science. Idiots. https://t.co/mkwnrHoJMF — Doug Bentley 🌶🔥 (@dougbentley) September 10, 2021

If the elitist snobs looking down their noses at those peons who have natural immune protection against COVID19 were actually interested in reaching the unvaccinated, they’d take Ham’s thread to heart. But their desire to be Better Than You will always trump their judgment — to their own detriment.

