Times are tough for a lot of people, so it’s good to know that Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser is making the best of the situation — by making things a lot less tough for herself:

Tonight I spoke to students from around the country gathered for the Jack and Jill On the Hill Legislative Summit. It’s the passion of our youth that gives me hope for the future of DC and our nation. Their voices matter, and I will continue to work to give them a #FairShot! pic.twitter.com/u9IiWNxB3I — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) September 10, 2021

There’s certainly no shortage of empowered female camaraderie in that photo, but we can’t help but feel like something’s still missing. What could it be?

MASKS — Gail RB (@GailRB3) September 10, 2021

Ah! That’s it! We knew something was missing!

Yo, where’s your mask — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) September 10, 2021

Why isn’t the honorable mayor following the SCIENCE and wearing her MASK??? https://t.co/LWOBzM99kS — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) September 10, 2021

Yeah, Mayor Bowser … where’d the masks go?

That indoor mask mandate though — Ryan Doogan (@DooganRyan) September 10, 2021

Was the indoor mask mandate dropped? — Fred Bartels (@FredericoBF) September 10, 2021

Wait … did DC drop the indoor mask mandate? https://t.co/tABhpYYss7 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 10, 2021

When did that happen? She didn’t issue a proclamation or anything!

It’s not that she isn’t wearing a mask, it’s that she doesn’t even worry about following the rules she imposed on others. https://t.co/6cQJtqyQxV — Smatt (@mdrache) September 10, 2021

And see, that’s the problem. It’s not that she’s not wearing a mask; it’s that she’s not wearing a mask while telling everyone else that they have to wear a mask.

DC has an indoor mask mandate for everyone but the mayor, apparently https://t.co/lPJsxGlbR6 — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) September 10, 2021

Another appearance for Mayor Bowser who knows how to make the rules but not actually follow them. https://t.co/WQKUAJDvfB — Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 10, 2021

Some mayors are more equal than others.

Masks are for peasants https://t.co/rdvJSwHodp — Ronin (@OldW0LFLY) September 10, 2021

Finding a photo of her wearing a mask, as she’s mandated, is like finding a unicorn in the wild. Kinda comedy at this point. https://t.co/vfoK3OGJ5x — Carey H. (@SeriusBall) September 10, 2021

You really do have to laugh at this point, or risk serious injury from slamming your head against the wall.

WaPo gave you 4 Pinocchios after I caught you violating your own mask mandate and then you lied about it. Shall I consider this further vindication that you’re a liar and your mask mandate is about punishing the plebeians, not following The Science? https://t.co/BGr7wY7sur — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) September 10, 2021

Anyway, at least Muriel Bowser has taught us a valuable lesson:

This lying liar who lies doesn’t follow her own BS indoor mask mandate and neither should you. Do not comply. Do not submit. https://t.co/lB0EfbmNNf — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) September 10, 2021

