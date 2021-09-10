https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/members-congress-aides-exempt-bidens-vax-mandate/

Members of Congress and their aides are exempt from Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal workers.

Since Joe Biden’s executive order applies to federal workers in the executive branch, members of congress and staffers in the legislative branch are exempt.

Newsweek reported:

President Joe Biden's new vaccine mandates for federal employees don't apply to members of Congress or those who work for Congress or the federal court system.

Biden issued two executive orders on Thursday requiring vaccination against COVID for federal workers and contractors who work for the federal government. He also asked the Department of Labor to issue an emergency order requiring businesses with more than 100 employees to ensure their workers are vaccinated or tested on a weekly basis.

However, Biden's order on federal workers applies to employees of the executive branch. The House of Representatives and the Senate belong to the separate legislative branch, and the courts to the judicial branch of the federal government.

USPS workers are also getting special treatment.

USPS workers are part of the federal vaccine mandate under OSHA jurisdiction, though technically not under the executive order.

JUST IN: White House official now says USPS workers ARE part of the federal vaccine mandate under OSHA jurisdiction, though technically not under the executive order. Deleting a previous thread that was based on earlier reporting. Will also momentarily update our write-up. pic.twitter.com/8ydESDhMeE — Jacob Bogage (@jacobbogage) September 10, 2021

