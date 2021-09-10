https://conservativebrief.com/disbelief-50817/



OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion

MSNBC host Kasie Hunt took many by surprise when she suddenly announced that she was quitting the network.

The news caught fans by surprise, with some reacting with “disbelief” at the sudden announcement.

“I’ve got a little bit of bittersweet news from me this morning. This is going to be my final broadcast with all of you on ‘Way Too Early,’” she said.

“I’ve really enjoyed spending most of the last year with all of you,” she continued.

“I’ll have more on my next adventure coming up in the next few weeks, but for now I want to say thank you to everyone at NBC News, at MSNBC … and particularly I also want to say thank you to the amazing teams that make this show happen every morning,” she added.

WATCH:

MSNBC host Kasie Hunt announces she’s leaving network. pic.twitter.com/So4boVNOCB — Trumpian Republican (@Trumpian24) September 10, 2021

Hunt is now headed to CNN, where she will host her own show.

The Albuquerque Journal reported:

She has joined CNN as an anchor and chief national affairs analyst. According to the network, she will also host a daily politics show on CNN+ as well as appearing on CNN. And yes, CNN+ is a subscription-based streaming service; it’s getting so a plus-sign in a programmer’s name means “add to your viewing expenses.” CNN+ is due in early 2022.