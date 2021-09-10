https://thelibertyloft.com/2021/09/10/sue-your-president-friday-multiple-lawsuits-planned-for-joe-bidens-unconstitutional-actions/

Charlotte, NC — Welcome to sue your President Friday! At least, that’s how it looks across the United States as countless lawsuits are promised following Joe Biden’s latest unconstitutional actions on Thursday.

On Thursday, Biden announced that all federal workers and healthcare workers would be required to take the COVID-19 vaccine. The mandatory vaccination project did not stop there, as the Department of Labor also issued guidance that businesses with over 100 employees would be required to have employees vaccinated or have employees tested weekly.

This forced vaccination initiative is unprecedented in American history. Never has a vaccine been forced on the general public without significant research. But that is not stopping the radical left.

As Biden and the radical left announced their plans, freedom-loving leaders across this country announced their plans to fight back. Here are a few of the planned actions.

Gov. Henry McMaster on Twitter: “Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian. / Twitter” Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.

Governor Kristi Noem on Twitter: “South Dakota will stand up to defend freedom. @JoeBiden see you in court. / Twitter” South Dakota will stand up to defend freedom. @JoeBiden see you in court.

Greg Abbott on Twitter: “Biden’s vaccine mandate is an assault on private businesses.I issued an Executive Order protecting Texans’ right to choose whether they get the COVID vaccine & added it to the special session agenda.Texas is already working to halt this power grab.https://t.co/TwoQMhDxoM / Twitter” Biden’s vaccine mandate is an assault on private businesses.I issued an Executive Order protecting Texans’ right to choose whether they get the COVID vaccine & added it to the special session agenda.Texas is already working to halt this power grab.https://t.co/TwoQMhDxoM

Mike Yoder on Twitter: “I will be immediately filing suit against @JoeBiden regarding his overbroad & unconstitutional vaccine mandate.Your executive order may not be about freedom, but this lawsuit sure as hell is / Twitter” I will be immediately filing suit against @JoeBiden regarding his overbroad & unconstitutional vaccine mandate.Your executive order may not be about freedom, but this lawsuit sure as hell is

Even the RNC intends to sue the Biden administration over their actions.

Many others have spoken out against the action. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) issued a strong rebuke of Biden’s action.

Senator Rand Paul on Twitter: “Vaccine mandates that ignore natural immunity ignore the science, are unscientific, and should not be adhered to or promulgated by the government. https://t.co/41FQRLEkxw / Twitter” Vaccine mandates that ignore natural immunity ignore the science, are unscientific, and should not be adhered to or promulgated by the government. https://t.co/41FQRLEkxw

Biden’s actions are expected to be appealed all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary. Biden has certainly prepared for this with radical Attorney General Merrick Garland. It will be an interesting few months as this makes its way through the courts.

