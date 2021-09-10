https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/must-watch-gov-desantis-annihilates-joe-biden-unconstitutional-vaccine-mandates/

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) on Friday blasted Joe Biden over his unconstitutional vaccine mandates.

On Thursday Joe Biden mandated vaccines for federal workers and threatened governors who vowed to fight his orders.

Biden also said businesses with 100+ employees will be forced to either test workers or prove they are vaccinated in a workaround with OSHA.

GOP Governors immediately told their attorneys general to prepare for battle against Joe Biden’s unconstitutional vax mandate.

Hero DeSantis absolutely annihilated Joe Biden in a 3-minute rant after a reporter asked him to respond to Biden’s vax mandate.

“It’s not based on science. He’s saying he’s losing patience with people?… We don’t live with a one-person rule in this country. We live in a Constitutional system,” said DeSantis.

VIDEO:

