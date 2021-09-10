https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nyt-offers-video-proof-joe-biden-vaporized-an-innocent-family-of-9-to-divert-attention-from-terrorist-attack-against-u-s-marines/

New reporting from NYT Evan Hill

U.S. officials said a Reaper drone followed a car for hours and then fired based on evidence it was carrying explosives. But in-depth video analysis and interviews at the site cast doubt on that account.

BIDEN’S WAR CRIME

KABUL, Afghanistan — It was the last known missile fired by the United States in its 20-year war in Afghanistan, and the military called it a “righteous strike” — a drone attack after hours of surveillance on Aug. 29 against a vehicle that American officials thought contained an ISIS bomb and posed an imminent threat to troops at Kabul’s airport.

But a New York Times investigation of video evidence, along with interviews with more than a dozen of the driver’s co-workers and family members in Kabul, raises doubts about the U.S. version of events, including whether explosives were present in the vehicle, whether the driver had a connection to ISIS, and whether there was a second explosion after the missile struck the car. Military officials said they did not know the identity of the car’s driver when the drone fired, but deemed him suspicious because of how they interpreted his activities that day, saying that he possibly visited an ISIS safe house and, at one point, loaded what they thought could be explosives into the car. Times reporting has identified the driver as Zemari Ahmadi, a longtime worker for a U.S. aid group. The evidence, including extensive interviews with family members and witnesses, suggests that his travels that day actually involved transporting colleagues to and from work. And an analysis of video feeds showed that what the military may have seen was Mr. Ahmadi and a colleague loading canisters of water into his trunk to bring home to his family.

The final act of the U.S. war in Afghanistan was a drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 people. Our latest investigation shows how a man the military saw as an “imminent threat” and “ISIS facilitator” was actually an aid worker returning to his family: https://t.co/eUX5WSImrD — Evan Hill (@evanhill) September 10, 2021

Ahmadi was a 14-year employee of Nutrition & Education International, a U.S. NGO that fights malnutrition. He helped start up soy factories, repair machinery, transport his colleagues and distribute food from his Corolla to displaced Afghans. pic.twitter.com/S7r1TyHBs0 — Evan Hill (@evanhill) September 10, 2021

But @mattaikins interviewed all 5 men who were in the car with Ahmadi that day. They said that what the military interpreted as a series of suspicious moves represented a typical day in his life. He drove his colleagues around town, where they made plans for food distributions. pic.twitter.com/qD08rGmomI — Evan Hill (@evanhill) September 10, 2021

At 2:35pm, Ahmadi and a colleague fill several large plastic containers with water. The footage shows Ahmadi bring them to the office earlier that day. His brother told us his neighborhood suffered from a water shortage and that he routinely filled up containers at the office. pic.twitter.com/GqzL8NeXmy — Evan Hill (@evanhill) September 10, 2021

Ahmadi drops his colleagues off and turns onto his street. His and his brothers’ children surround the car, his relatives said. The family has a habit of letting kids steer the car into the courtyard of their home. Somehow, the military said, the drone team sees none of this. pic.twitter.com/HjRbHxN5QX — Evan Hill (@evanhill) September 10, 2021

Details on the innocent victims…

9 killed by U.S rocket attack today in Kabul, who are they? 1: Zemaray, Interpreter

2: Naseer, Army officer

2: Zameer, Shopkeeper

4: Faisal, Student

5: Farzad, Student

6: Ayat, 2 years old

7: Sumaya, 2 years old

8: Armin, 4 years old

9: Binyamen, 3 years old pic.twitter.com/pRajIF00Yd — Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) August 29, 2021

Here’s one of Joe Biden’s “high-level ISIS terrorists” What dangerous stuff was she plotting in between diaper changes? I’m sick to my stomach that this little girl & her family were blown to bits because some dementia-riddled buffoon wanted to score “political points” RIP pic.twitter.com/7shmFs3SRV — Ames (@RestingTwitFace) August 29, 2021

GRAPHIC VIDEO ⚠️

Burnt 9 bodies, most of them unrecognizable. U.S rocket attack killed 9 members of a family including 6 children today in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/hyqL0mCJ42 — Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) August 29, 2021

