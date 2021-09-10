https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/olympia-police-release-video-of-proud-boy-tiny-toese-shot-by-antifa/
Video of one of the assaults OlyPD is investigating from 9/4. If you have any information about this crime or other assaults from that day, please contact us at 360.753.8300 or 360.704.2740 or crime stoppers 800.222.8477. Statement from our Police Chief: https://t.co/rde2dhMwv2 pic.twitter.com/10PsUGUl1x
— Olympia Police Dept (@OlyPD) September 10, 2021
Olympia Police released surveillance video today of Antifa shooting Proud Boy Tiny Toese.
Video from last weekend…
Tiny of the #ProudBoys has been shot here in Olympia, Washington. The shooting took place .8 miles away from the state Capitol, after Proud Boys pursued #Antifa Black Bloc- who showed up within a square block of a Medical Freedom protest. pic.twitter.com/QMZxFasWRJ
— Jeremy Lee Quinn (@JLeeQuinn) September 4, 2021