https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/olympia-police-release-video-of-proud-boy-tiny-toese-shot-by-antifa/

Posted by Kane on September 10, 2021 10:49 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Olympia Police released surveillance video today of Antifa shooting Proud Boy Tiny Toese.

Video from last weekend…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...