Here’s PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor back in 2020 when then-President Donald Trump was talking about overriding governors who refused to relax regulations on attendees at places of worship:

Yesterday, Joe Biden said that “if these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic, I’ll use my powers as president to get them out of the way:

That sounds decidedly more sinister than what Donald Trump said. And yet, Yamiche didn’t feel the need to bust out the 10th Amendment for “context” or even suggest that Joe Biden’s remarks were problematic:

No special “Note” for your readers, Yamiche, calling out the president for his mad quest for power?

What a difference a (D) makes.

That’s sarcasm, by the way, Yamiche.

Cheered by alleged journalists like Yamiche Alcindor.

