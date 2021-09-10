https://hannity.com/media-room/pelosi-in-april-we-cannot-require-someone-to-be-vaccinated-thats-just-not-what-we-can-do/

Previous comments made by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi made the rounds on social media Friday after Joe Biden’s recently announced federal vaccine mandate, with footage showing the top Democrat saying “we cannot require someone to be vaccinated.”

“I want to ask you about something that didn’t come up about the House itself. What percentage of the House do you think is fully vaccinated right now? […] Why not consider something like requiring that everyone be fully vaccinated? Why require masks?” asked one reporter in April 2021.

“So, here’s the thing: we cannot require someone to be vaccinated. That’s just not what we can do,” said Pelosi.

“So, if we could, but we can’t require vaccinations for the Members – much less for the American people. Some people want to say, ‘Don’t come into my store unless you’re vaccinated, this or that.’ It causes commotion,” she added.

“My plan will extend the vaccination requirements that I previously issued in the health care field. Already, I’ve announced we’ll be requiring vaccinations that all nursing home workers who treat patients on Medicare and Medicaid, because I have that federal authority.,” said Biden Thursday night.

“Today, in total, the vaccine requirements in my plan will affect about 100 million Americans — two-thirds of all workers. And for other sectors, I issue this appeal: To those of you running large entertainment venues from sports arenas to concert venues to movie theaters, please require folks to get vaccinated or show a negative test as a condition of entry.,” he added.

“My message to unvaccinated Americans is this: What more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see? We’ve made vaccinations free, safe and convenient. The vaccine is F.D.A. approved. Over 200 million Americans have gotten at least one shot. We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us,” concluded the Commander-in-Chief.

Watch Pelosi’s comments above.

