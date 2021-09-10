https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/pennsylvania-sen-doug-mastriano-vows-issue-subpoenas-forensic-election-audit-coming-weeks/

Back in July, Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano told One America News that he will ask the Pennsylvania Senate’s Intergovernmental Operations Committee he chairs to issue subpoenas to compel counties to cooperate with his effort to investigate the 2020 election.

This was after Pennsylvania counties Tioga and Philadephia declined to participate in the Senate’s legal forensic election audit.

Doug Mastriano discussed the mafia tactics by state leaders to threaten the counties that may participate in a forensic audit. He is determined to get to the bottom of the election fraud in the 2020 Pennsylvania presidential election.

On Thursday Doug Mastriano told OAN he is prepared to issue subpoenas when his committee reconvenes in the coming weeks.

Conservative Brief reported via Pro-Trump News:

In an interview on One America News, Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who chairs the state Senate’s Intergovernmental Operations Committee, said he is prepared to issue subpoenas. “We’re eagerly awaiting my committee coming together when I can get a quorum, get everyone’s calendars matched up—it is summertime. As soon as I get a quorum, we will have a meeting, we will vote on subpoenas, and let the fun begin,” he said. Mastriano initiated a forensic probe of the 2020 and 2021 elections in early July by sending requests for materials like ballots and asking for access to machines, to Tioga, York, and Philadelphia counties.

