https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/613bff90bbafd42ff58b2071
President Biden is allocating funds to expand the production of COVID-19 rapid tests. Here’s what you need to know….
Trump’s biggest accomplishment was keeping this wretched woman out of the White House. Hillary Clinton demonized Trump supporters on the eve of the 9/11 anniversary in an interview with CBS. Clinton w…
Citing the findings of a new study, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said unvaccinated individuals are at greater risk of COVID-19 infections, hospita…
President Biden is hitting back after Republican governors and lawmakers criticized him over new COVID-19 vaccine mandates. During a visit to a middle school in the nation’s capital Friday, the presid…
Many things changed in the U.S. after the 9/11 terror attacks, including how the country handles national security. Department of Homeland Security Acting Undersecretary of Intelligence and Analysis J…