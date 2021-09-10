http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tnBdleUhs_8/

During Thursday’s presser, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson once again refused to tell reporters if he has taken the coronavirus vaccine.

Instead, Jackson insists that his health care decisions are a personal matter and none of the media’s business.

Jackson has already been placed on the coronavirus list twice this season. He sat ten days of training camp from two positive tests, and he also missed a game last year over another positive test.

Still, the star QB refused to tell the media his vaccine status, saying, “I want to keep that [decision] between me and my family and the doctors. That’s all,” the Baltimore Sun reported.

BALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 14: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens throws before the preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at M&T Bank Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

On Monday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that the team is more than 90 percent vaccinated, and Jackson has been under increasing pressure to get vaccinated. Maryland’s liberal Gov Larry Hogan has even hectored Jackson to get vaxed.

“Lamar’s gotta get (vaccinated),” Hogan said last month. “With the rules, the NFL put down. I can’t imagine a team wanting to forfeit a game or lose a chance at the playoffs and none of the players getting paid because someone won’t get a vaccine.”

Harbaugh, though, says that he has no intention of trying to bully players over the vaccine.

(RADEK MICA/AFP via Getty Images)

“Our players are getting the best advice from doctors that do know, and they’re making rational decisions based on what’s best for them in their opinion,” the coach said in August. “What else can you do? Am I going to disrespect them by going in there and saying, ‘You’re making a wrong decision. You’re making a bad decision.’ I just think that’s disrespectful.

“To someone that’s thoughtful about it and has thought about it, they understand the consequences,” he added. “There are consequences if you get the vaccine. There are consequences in life; nobody gets out of life alive last time I checked. So, our focus is going to be on having a great day today and let the chips fly.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

