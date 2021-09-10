https://noqreport.com/2021/09/10/reports-of-injuries-deaths-after-covid-vaccines-hit-new-highs-just-as-biden-harris-regime-announce-medical-dictatorship/

Data released today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that between Dec. 14, 2020 and Sept. 3, 2021, a total of 675,593 adverse events following COVID vaccines were reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). The data included a total of 14,506 reports of deaths — an increase of 595 over the previous week.

There were 88,171 reports of serious injuries, including the reports of deaths, during the same time period — up 2,200 compared with the previous week.

Excluding “foreign reports” filed in VAERS, 539,473 adverse events, including 6,577 deaths and 41,840 serious injuries, were reported in the U.S. between Dec. 14, 2020 and Sept. 3, 2021.

Of the 6,577 U.S. deaths reported as of Sept. 3, 12% occurred within 24 hours of vaccination, 18% occurred within 48 hours of vaccination and 31% occurred in people who experienced an onset of symptoms within 48 hours of being vaccinated.

In the U.S., 373.2. million COVID vaccine doses had been administered as of Sept. 3. This includes: 212 million doses of Pfizer, 146 million doses of Moderna and 14 million doses of Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

The data come directly from reports submitted to VAERS, the primary government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S.

Every Friday, VAERS makes public all vaccine injury reports received as of a specified date, usually about a week prior to the release date. Reports submitted to VAERS require further investigation before a causal relationship can be confirmed.

This week’s U.S. data for 12- to 17-year-olds show:

19,015 total adverse events, including 1,132 rated as serious and 19 reported deaths. Two of the 19 deaths were suicides.The most recent death involves one report of two patients [VAERS I.D. 1655100] who died after their second dose of Pfizer, including a 13-year old female. Other recent reported deaths include a 15-year-old boy (VAERS I.D. 1498080) who previously had COVID, was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy in May 2021 and died four days after receiving his second dose of Pfizer’s vaccine on June 18, when he collapsed on the soccer field and went into ventricular tachycardia; and a 13-year-old girl (VAERS I.D. 1505250) who died after suffering a heart condition after receiving her first dose of Pfizer.

2,810 reports of anaphylaxis among 12- to 17-year-olds with 99% of cases

attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine.

attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine. 469 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis (heart inflammation) with 462 cases attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine.

101 reports of blood clotting disorders, with all cases attributed to Pfizer.

This week’s U.S. VAERS data, from Dec. 14, 2020 to Sept. 3, 2021, for all age groups combined, show:

Biden announces sweeping COVID vaccine mandates targeting the unvaccinated

As The Defender reported today, President Biden ordered sweeping new federal COVID vaccine requirements for as many as 100 million Americans — including private sector employees, healthcare workers and federal contractors — threatening thousands in fines for businesses that do not comply.

In his speech, Biden made no exception for the millions of Americans with natural immunity, and did not mention exemptions for those with medical conditions or sincerely held religious beliefs.

Biden’s plan mandates COVID vaccines, or weekly mandatory testing, for all employers with more than 100 employees. The vaccines will be mandated for all federal workers and government contractors — with no allowance for weekly testing.

Biden’s plan also requires 17 million healthcare workers at Medicare and Medicaid participating hospitals and other healthcare settings be vaccinated.

Children’s Health Defense Chairman Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and longtime vaccine safety advocate, said Biden’s move “to force universal obedience with an unwanted, ineffective and potentially dangerous medical intervention is anti science, anti-democratic and anti American.”

Fauci’s vaccine-centric policies have given America more COVID deaths + cases than any other nation. With 4.2% of global population, America has suffered 14.5% of all COVID deaths. Instead of firing Fauci, Biden is doubling down on his failed policies.https://t.co/79POyNyaiC — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 10, 2021

30-year-old woman develops neurological disorders following Pfizer vaccine

The Defender this week featured a story about Dominique De Silva, a 30-year-old woman who developed severe neurological complications, pain and at times, an inability to walk, following her first dose of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.

In an exclusive interview, Dominique said she got vaccinated because she has only one parent, and wanted to protect her mother and loved ones. On March 18, she and her now husband received their first and only dose of Pfizer. She subsequently developed a number of symptoms, including changes in her vision, which progressed rapidly over the course of several weeks.

After seeing numerous doctors, some of whom said her symptoms were “in her head,” Dominique was diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a condition she did not have prior to being vaccinated, and autoimmune chronic demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy — a rare type of autoimmune disorder where the body attacks the fatty coverings on the fibers that insulate and protect the nerves. She also had neuropathy and brain scan abnormalities.

According to the most recent data from VAERS, there have been 14,873 total reports of dystonia, dystonic tremors, neurodegenerative disorders, neurological symptoms, neuropathy, polyneuropathy and tremors following COVID vaccination.

CDC changes definition of vaccine so it ‘can’t be interpreted to mean vaccines are 100% effective’

The CDC revised its definition for vaccine and vaccination on its website, downgrading the definition of “vaccine” from a product that produces immunity to a preparation for protection. The agency said the new definition is “more transparent” and can’t be misinterpreted.

“While there have been slight changes in wording over time to the definition of ‘vaccine’ on CDC’s website, those haven’t impacted the overall definition,” a CDC spokesperson told The Epoch Times via email.

“The previous definition at Immunization Basics | CDC could be interpreted to mean that vaccines are 100% effective, which has never been the case for any vaccine, so the current definition is more transparent, and also describes the ways in which vaccines can be administered,” the spokesperson said.

From 2015 to Aug. 31, a vaccine was defined as “a product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease” and vaccination was “the act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce immunity to a specific disease.”

Earlier versions of a vaccine definition also included “immunity” in its definition.

The new definition for the vaccine now reads, “A preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases,” while vaccination is “the act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce protection from a specific disease.”

Rep. Thomas Massie (R- K.y.) responded to the news in a tweet, telling his followers to check out the CDC’s evolving definition of “vaccination” and noting the agency has been “busy at the Ministry of Truth.”

Check out @CDCgov’s evolving definition of “vaccination.” They’ve been busy at the Ministry of Truth: pic.twitter.com/4k2xf8rvsL — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 8, 2021

NIH awards $1.67 million to study possible link between menstrual disorders and COVID vaccines

Five institutions will explore potential links between COVID vaccines and menstrual irregularities after the National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded five one-year supplemental grants totaling $1.67 million to explore potential links between COVID vaccines and menstrual changes.

The year-long study initially will follow 400,000 to 500,000 unvaccinated participants to observe changes that occur following each dose. Researchers will assess the prevalence and severity of post-vaccination changes to menstrual characteristics, including flow, cycle length, pain and other symptoms.

The analyses will account for other factors that can affect menstruation — such as stress, medications and exercise — to determine whether the changes are attributable to vaccination.

The NIH was made aware in April that thousands of women reported changes in their menstrual cycles following COVID vaccination — including missed, irregular and heavy periods. The effect of COVID vaccines on menstrual cycles was not assessed in clinical trials.

According to the most recent data from VAERS, between Dec. 14, 2020 and Sept. 3, 2021 there have been 8,184 total reports of menstrual disorders after vaccination with a COVID vaccine.

100+ youth sent to hospital for vaccine-related heart problems

A report released last week by Public Health Ontario (PHO) showed the incidence of heart inflammation following mRNA vaccination was significantly more prevalent in young people.

As of Aug. 7, there were 106 incidents of myocarditis and pericarditis in people under the age of 25 in Ontario — slightly more than half of the total of all such incidents. There were 31 cases in the 12- to 17-year age group and 75 cases in 18- to 24-year-olds.

The reporting rate for heart inflammation in those 18 to 24 was seven times higher with Moderna than with Pfizer.

Since the start of the COVID immunization program in Ontario on Dec. 13, there have been a total of 314 reports of myocarditis or pericarditis following receipt of mRNA COVID vaccines, 202 emergency room visits across all age groups, 146 hospitalizations and three cases resulting in ICU admission.

187 days and counting, CDC ignores The Defender’s inquiries

According to the CDC website, “the CDC follows up on any report of death to request additional information and learn more about what occurred and to determine whether the death was a result of the vaccine or unrelated.”

On March 8, The Defender contacted the CDC with a written list of questions about reported deaths and injuries related to COVID vaccines. We have made repeated attempts, by phone and email, to obtain a response to our questions.

Despite multiple phone and email communications with many people at the CDC, and despite being told that our request was in the system and that someone would respond, we have not yet received answers to any of the questions we submitted. It has been 187 days since we sent our first email to the CDC requesting information.

Children’s Health Defense asks anyone who has experienced an adverse reaction, to any vaccine, to file a report following these three steps.

