https://www.newswars.com/republican-legislators-refuse-bidens-dictatorial-vaccine-edicts-absolutely-unconstitutional/

Republicans came out in full force following Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday mandating private companies employing over 100 people and all federal workers to receive compulsory vaccines, or submit to repeated Covid testing.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who may be affected directly by Biden’s order, argued it ignored the science of natural immunity.

Vaccine mandates that ignore natural immunity ignore the science, are unscientific, and should not be adhered to or promulgated by the government. https://t.co/41FQRLEkxw — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 9, 2021

“Vaccine mandates that ignore natural immunity ignore the science, are unscientific, and should not be adhered to or promulgated by the government,” Paul tweeted.

Fellow Kentuckian, Rep. Thomas Massie (R) also lambasted the Biden administration, labeling the edict “absolutely unconstitutional.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) pointed out the Biden administration’s segregation of the unvaccinated is playing out the Nazi stereotype of which they accused Donald Trump.

“Every single American should wake up and see the true nature of Democrats,” Greene wrote, adding, “They are Communists. With safe drugs & medicines available to save lives, vaccine mandates are illegal.”

The left called Trump a dictator, Nazi, & even Hitler. Today, Joe Biden segregated Americans & wielded the power of the federal government to force Americans have a virus injected into our bodies against our will. But refuses to promote life saving medicine to save lives. Cont — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 9, 2021

Every single American should wake up and see the true nature of Democrats. They are Communists. With safe drugs & medicines available to save lives, vaccine mandates are illegal.#NoVaccineMandates#WEWILLNOTCOMPLY — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 9, 2021

Former Trump White House Chief Strategist and former North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows made a similar comparison, adding that Biden “is a lawless president who will trample over the constitution to achieve his partisan goals.”

Once again, Joe Biden shows himself to be everything the left falsely accused Donald Trump of being. They called Trump a dictator. But it’s Joe Biden who over and over makes it clear: he’s a lawless President who will trample over the constitution to achieve his partisan goals. — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) September 9, 2021

Rep. Lauren Boebert also commented that the coercive tactics of “Sleepy Joe” prove he’s a failure as a leader.

All 9 million federal employees should consult with their doctor and make a personal, informed decision about taking the vaccine. Instead, Sleepy Joe says take it or else… You don’t lead by coercion. Biden has failed as a leader in every way. https://t.co/DzeNDotZ5T — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) September 9, 2021

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs (R) bluntly told Biden he’s behaving like a dictator.

Biden, in case you forgot, you are President of the United States, not dictator for life. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) September 9, 2021

Biggs went on to announce he would introduce legislation contesting the overreach of authority.

Rep. Robert Alderholt (R-Ala.) remarked that Biden had overstepped his constitutional authority.

“This is unconstitutional,” Aderholt wrote. “The U.S. Constitution does not give the President this type of authority. No where in Article 2 of the Constitution will you find anything that even remotely gives the President this kind of power.”

This is unconstitutional. The U.S. Constitution does not give the President this type of authority. No where in Article 2 of the Constitution will you find anything that even remotely gives the President this kind of power. https://t.co/3kCYjkRVHy — Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) September 9, 2021

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-SC) highlighted how many Biden voters are likely feeling regret over their decision right about now.

.@JoeBiden @POTUS mandates 100 MILLION Americans get vaccinated! Elections have consequences. Biden’s mandate underscores how important it is for Americans to know & weigh candidates’ policies when voting. Liberty & freedom are at stake.https://t.co/cHZXAvmtEi — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) September 9, 2021

During Thursday’s announcement, Biden said he would call on state governors to help enforce his new orders.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) responded by calling the orders un-American and said his state “must and will push back.”

This dictatorial approach is wrong, un-American and will do far more harm than good. How many workers will be displaced? How many kids kept out of classrooms? How many businesses fined? The vaccine is and should be a choice. We must and will push back. 2/2 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) September 9, 2021

“This is exactly the kind of big government overreach we have tried so hard to prevent in Arizona — now the Biden-Harris administration is hammering down on private businesses and individual freedoms in an unprecedented and dangerous way,” Ducey wrote. “This will never stand up in court.”

Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia (R) and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) likewise vowed to challenge the federal government’s tyrannical overreach.

I will pursue every legal option available to the state of Georgia to stop this blatantly unlawful overreach by the Biden administration. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 9, 2021

Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 9, 2021

“The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical Democrats,” wrote Gov. McMaster. “They have declared war against capitalism, thumbed their noses at the Constitution, and empowered our enemies abroad.”

“Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.”

Not one to be outdone, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated he’s already issued an Executive Order protecting Texans “right to choose whether they get the Covid vaccine.”

Biden’s vaccine mandate is an assault on private businesses. I issued an Executive Order protecting Texans’ right to choose whether they get the COVID vaccine & added it to the special session agenda. Texas is already working to halt this power grab.https://t.co/TwoQMhDxoM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 9, 2021

“Texas is already working to halt this power grab,” Abbott proclaimed.

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem hinted a potential federal lawsuit could be on the horizon.

South Dakota will stand up to defend freedom. @JoeBiden see you in court. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 9, 2021

And Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) has flat-out announced, “As long as I am governor, there will be no government vaccine mandates in Oklahoma.”

Looks like the Biden administration has set itself up for quite the legal showdown.

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars

Twitter: Follow @AdanSalazarWins

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/adansalazar/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

Walls Closing In On Fauci After 2 Senators Call for His Arrest





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

