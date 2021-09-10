https://www.newswars.com/republican-legislators-refuse-bidens-dictatorial-vaccine-edicts-absolutely-unconstitutional/
Republicans came out in full force following Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday mandating private companies employing over 100 people and all federal workers to receive compulsory vaccines, or submit to repeated Covid testing.
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who may be affected directly by Biden’s order, argued it ignored the science of natural immunity.
“Vaccine mandates that ignore natural immunity ignore the science, are unscientific, and should not be adhered to or promulgated by the government,” Paul tweeted.
Fellow Kentuckian, Rep. Thomas Massie (R) also lambasted the Biden administration, labeling the edict “absolutely unconstitutional.”
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) pointed out the Biden administration’s segregation of the unvaccinated is playing out the Nazi stereotype of which they accused Donald Trump.
“Every single American should wake up and see the true nature of Democrats,” Greene wrote, adding, “They are Communists. With safe drugs & medicines available to save lives, vaccine mandates are illegal.”
Former Trump White House Chief Strategist and former North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows made a similar comparison, adding that Biden “is a lawless president who will trample over the constitution to achieve his partisan goals.”
Rep. Lauren Boebert also commented that the coercive tactics of “Sleepy Joe” prove he’s a failure as a leader.
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs (R) bluntly told Biden he’s behaving like a dictator.
Biggs went on to announce he would introduce legislation contesting the overreach of authority.
Rep. Robert Alderholt (R-Ala.) remarked that Biden had overstepped his constitutional authority.
“This is unconstitutional,” Aderholt wrote. “The U.S. Constitution does not give the President this type of authority. No where in Article 2 of the Constitution will you find anything that even remotely gives the President this kind of power.”
Rep. Mo Brooks (R-SC) highlighted how many Biden voters are likely feeling regret over their decision right about now.
During Thursday’s announcement, Biden said he would call on state governors to help enforce his new orders.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) responded by calling the orders un-American and said his state “must and will push back.”
“This is exactly the kind of big government overreach we have tried so hard to prevent in Arizona — now the Biden-Harris administration is hammering down on private businesses and individual freedoms in an unprecedented and dangerous way,” Ducey wrote. “This will never stand up in court.”
Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia (R) and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) likewise vowed to challenge the federal government’s tyrannical overreach.
“The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical Democrats,” wrote Gov. McMaster. “They have declared war against capitalism, thumbed their noses at the Constitution, and empowered our enemies abroad.”
“Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.”
Not one to be outdone, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated he’s already issued an Executive Order protecting Texans “right to choose whether they get the Covid vaccine.”
“Texas is already working to halt this power grab,” Abbott proclaimed.
Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem hinted a potential federal lawsuit could be on the horizon.
And Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) has flat-out announced, “As long as I am governor, there will be no government vaccine mandates in Oklahoma.”
Looks like the Biden administration has set itself up for quite the legal showdown.
