Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced Thursday that the RNC plans on suing President Joe Biden over new vaccine dictate applying to the private sector.

“Joe Biden told Americans when he was elected that he would not impose vaccine mandates. He lied,” McDaniel said in a statement, according to Fox News. “Now small businesses, workers, and families across the country will pay the price.”

“Like many Americans, I am pro-vaccine and anti-mandate,” the chairwoman added. “Many small businesses and workers do not have the money or legal resources to fight Biden’s unconstitutional actions and authoritarian decrees, but when his decree goes into effect, the RNC will sue the administration to protect Americans and their liberties.”

Biden formally announced his dictates to the American people in a speech Thursday evening, when the president, as usual, took no questions from reporters.

“This is not about freedom or personal choice,” Biden admitted. “It’s about protecting yourself and those around you, the people you work with, the people you care about, the people you love. My job as president is to protect all Americans.”

“We’ve been patient but our patience is wearing thin and your refusal has cost all of us,” POTUS warned unvaccinated citizens.

As detailed by The Daily Wire, private businesses with at least 100 employees will be forced to require their employees to be vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 tests under a new Biden administration plan. Those who do not comply will be facing massive fines per violation.

The U.S. Labor Department plans to issue an emergency temporary standard in a matter of weeks “implementing the new requirement, which will cover 80 million private-sector workers,” according to The Wall Street Journal. “Businesses that don’t comply can face fines of up to $14,000 per violation,” the report detailed.

The backlash to Biden’s address was fierce. Daily Wire co-founder and CEO Jeremy Boreing, for example, took to Twitter to say he would not comply with President Biden’s dictates.

“The Daily Wire has well over 100 employees. We will not enforce Joe Biden’s unconstitutional and tyrannical vaccine mandate,” Boreing wrote. “We will use every tool at our disposal, including legal action, to resist this overreach. More to come.”

The Daily Wire has well over 100 employees. We will not enforce Joe Biden’s unconstitutional and tyrannical vaccine mandate. We will use every tool at our disposal, including legal action, to resist this overreach. More to come @realDailyWire. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) September 9, 2021

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) called the dictate “absolutely unconstitutional.”

“Newest threat from Joe Biden: ‘We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin,’” Massie posted to social media. “I say to you Mr. President, our patience is gone.”

“Biden’s vaccine mandate is an assault on private businesses,” asserted Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX). “I issued an Executive Order protecting Texans’ right to choose whether they get the COVID vaccine & added it to the special session agenda. Texas is already working to halt this power grab.”

