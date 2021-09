https://www.oann.com/russia-summons-u-s-ambassador-over-9-11-press-accreditations-ifax/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=russia-summons-u-s-ambassador-over-9-11-press-accreditations-ifax



FILE PHOTO: U.S. ambassador to Russia John Sullivan speaks with journalists in Moscow, Russia January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina FILE PHOTO: U.S. ambassador to Russia John Sullivan speaks with journalists in Moscow, Russia January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

September 10, 2021

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s foreign ministry summoned the U.S. ambassador, John Sullivan, on Friday over an issue with accreditations for Russian journalists working in the United States, Interfax news agency reported on Friday.

Some reporters from Russia were denied accreditations to attend 9/11 memorial events in New York, the agency said.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

